BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

14 June 2017



BlackRock North American Income Trust plc (the Company)

LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury



The Company announces that it has today purchased 75,000 of its Ordinary Shares at a price of 157.50 pence per share to be held in treasury.



Following settlement of this purchase on 16 June 2017 the issued share capital of the Company will be 68,874,044 Ordinary Shares, excluding 31,487,261 shares which are held in treasury.

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 31.37% of the Company's total issued share capital (100,361,305 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 68,874,044 with effect from 16 June 2017 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.



All enquiries:

C Driscoll

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427

