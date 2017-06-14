

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US House Majority Whip Stephen Joseph Scalise was shot in the hip by a gunman during a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, Wednesday morning.



Alexandria police confirmed that the shooter is in custody.



Scalise was admitted at George Washington University Hospital, where he was in stable condition, it is reported.



Four others, including police officers and staffers of the Congressmen, were injured in the attack. Two of them are in critical condition, according to hospital authorities.



Rep. Mo Brooks, who was on the practice ground, was quoted as saying at least 50 shots were fired using a rifle.



Alexandria Police Chief said police officers, who arrived instantly at the scene on receiving a call, subdued the shooter after exchanging gunfire.



Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the scene, told media that Capitol Police acted immediately to avert what could have been a massacre.



Republican members of Congress were reportedly practicing for an annual charity baseball game against Democrats at the Eugene Simpson Baseball Fields in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria.



Police cordoned off the area after the attack.



The number three Republican in Congress, Scalise is the representative for Louisiana's 1st congressional district, serving since 2008.



President Donald Trump said on Twitter, 'Rep. Scalise, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover.'



'Karen & I are praying for Steve Scalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery,' Vice President Mike Pence tweeted.



Democrat Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an attack by a gunman in January 2011? in Arizona, tweeted, 'My heart is with my former colleagues, their families & staff, and the US Capitol Police- public servants and heroes today and every day.'



