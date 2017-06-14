sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14.06.2017 | 18:10
PR Newswire

Car Manufacturers Join With Shell and Bosch to Launch FindAdBlue.com

LONDON, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Several car manufacturers working with Bosch and Shell, together with Integer Research Ltd,have launched the website www.FindAdBlue.com to help drivers of passenger cars and vans to find a convenient filling station to refill their AdBlue® tank. The latest emissions regulations mean that many diesel cars and vans include an advanced emissions after treatment technology called SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) to reduce NOx emissions.

These vehicles consume a fluid called AdBlue® which needs to be filled up from time to time. AdBlue® pumps are the easiest and most economical method to fill up with AdBlue®. The passenger car AdBlue® network is growing at filling stations around Europe, and the FindAdBlue partners are working to ensure that drivers can find an AdBlue pump near their location. AdBlue® is also widely available in bottles in convenient sizes (1.5 - 5 litres) at thousands of filling stations and retail stores across Europe.

Stefan Saliger from Shell said, "We are excited about the launch of the FindAdBlue website and the role it will play in ensuring that motorists across Europe have up to date, detailed information about where to purchase AdBlue® in a convenient way."

The participating car manufacturers will also assist drivers to find a convenient AdBlue® offer at filling stations through their vehicle navigation systems.

The FindAdBlue partners are Audi, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Shell and Volkswagen.

For further information or to list your site on FindAdBlue.com, please contact us at data@findadblue.com


© 2017 PR Newswire