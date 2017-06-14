

Foresight 4 VCT plc ('Company')



GM Results



14 June 2017



The board of Foresight 4 VCT plc ('the Company') is pleased to announce the results of the general meeting of the Company held today in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with Foresight 3 VCT plc ('F3') and the offer for subscription launched on 19 May 2017.



The merger is proposed to be completed by way of a scheme of reconstruction pursuant to section 110 of the Insolvency Act 1986 whereby F3 will be placed in members' voluntary liquidation and all of its assets and liabilities transferred by the appointed liquidators to the Company in consideration for new shares being issued by the Company ('Scheme'), details of which were contained in the Company's circular to shareholders ('Circular') dated 19 May 2017.



The Company also launched an offer for subscription to raise up to £50 million (with an over-allotment facility to raise up to a further £50 million) on 19 May 2017 ('Offer'), details of which are contained in the prospectus issued by the Company's on 19 May 2017. At the general meeting of the Company, the resolutions proposed in connection with the Scheme, the Offer and other matters, as set out in the Circular, were duly passed on a show of hands in respect of Resolution 1 and by way of a poll in respect of Resolution 2 as follows: * Resolution 1 - to approve the acquisition of the assets and liabilities of F3 and the allotment of shares pursuant to the Scheme; and



* Resolution 2 - a composite resolution to (i) authorise the directors to allot shares; (ii) to disapply pre-emption rights; (iii) to approve the Promoter's Fee Arrangement (as defined in the Circular); and (iv) authorise the Company to make market purchases of shares.



The number of proxy votes received in relation to Resolution 1 were as follows:



+---------------------------+--------------------+ | | | | Votes | Resolution 1 | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | For | 8,630,619 (94.33%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Against | 201,222 (2.20%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Discretion of chairman | 299,794 (3.28%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Discretion of third party | 17,298 (0.19%) | +---------------------------+--------------------+ | Withheld | 41,053 | +---------------------------+--------------------+



The results of the poll in relation to Resolution 2 were as follows:



+---------+-------------------+ | | | | Votes | Resolution 2 | +---------+-------------------+ | For | 8,748,834 (96.3%) | +---------+-------------------+ | Against | 331,615 (3.7%) | +---------+-------------------+



A copy of the resolutions passed at the above meeting will shortly be available for inspection on both the Company's website (www.foresightgroup.eu) as well as at the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM).



For further enquiries please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8100



