

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a positive start Wednesday and climbed for the majority of the morning. Positive economic data from China and the continued rebound in tech stocks helped to fuel the early gains.



However, the markets began to pare their gains in the afternoon. A pair of weak economic reports from the U.S. and the early struggles on Wall Street contributed to the reversal. Traders were also cautious ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve, which will take place after the European close.



The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by a quarter point later today. Traders will be keeping a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.12 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.29 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.39 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.32 percent, but the CAC 40 of France fell 0.35 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.35 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.20 percent.



In Frankfurt, Air Berlin finished higher by 3.80 percent after German Economics Minister Brigitte Zypries said the airline in a 'precarious' situation.



In Paris, BNP Paribas fell 1.50 percent and Societe Generale lost 1.52 percent after they have launched the sale of approximately 4.4 million Euronext shares representing approximately 6.3 percent of the Euronext's share capital.



Construction firm Eiffage increased 1.15 percent after winning a contract worth 43 million euros.



In London, Bellway jumped 6.11 percent after the homebuilder reported a rise in orders for its homes, citing robust market conditions. Rival Persimmon advanced 1.30 percent and Taylor Wimpey rallied 1.46 percent.



Aggreko climbed 2.48 percent after acquiring a power rental company in Indonesia.



Hexagon AB soared 10.77 percent in Stockholm. According to the Wall Street Journal, the Swedish industrial technology company has held talks on a possible sale to a U.S. or European rival.



Banco BPM dipped 0..07 percent in Milan after saying it would repurchase retails bonds from smaller lenders.



Eurozone industrial production increased for the second straight month in April, in line with expectations, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in April, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in March, which was revised from a 0.2 percent drop reported earlier. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Employment hit a record high in both the euro area and the EU28 in the first quarter of the year amid sustained growth in the figures, preliminary data from Eurostat showed Wednesday. The number of employed totaled a seasonally adjusted 154.8 million for the Eurozone and 234.2 million for the EU28 during the first quarter. Both figures were the highest ever.



Germany's consumer price inflation slowed to a six-month low in May, as initially estimated, data from the statistical office Destatis showed Wednesday. Inflation eased to 1.5 percent in May from 2 percent in April. This was the lowest since November, when the rate was 0.8 percent.



The UK unemployment rate remained unchanged at the lowest level since 1975, but wage growth remained subdued squeezing household spending.



The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.6 percent in the three months to April, the same rate as seen in the three months to March, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday. The rate came in line with economists' expectations.



China's industrial production and retail sales increased at a steady pace in May, while property investment growth softened signaling a slowdown in overall activity in the second quarter.



The annual growth in industrial production held steady at 6.5 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday. Output was forecast to expand 6.4 percent.



Retail sales grew 10.7 percent year-on-year in May, the same pace of growth as seen in April and in line with economists' expectations.



Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday. The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April.



The drop in sales surprised economists, who had expected sales to inch up by 0.1 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.



Reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing a modest decrease in U.S. consumer prices in the month of May. The report said the consumer price index edged down by 0.1 percent in May after rising by 0.2 percent in April. Economists had expected prices to come in unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX