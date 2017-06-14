Qatar Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Expanding Trade Volume Supported by Infrastructure Spending to Support Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Qatar Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2021 - Expanding Trade Volume Supported by Infrastructure Spending to Support Growth" report to their offering.

The report focuses on overall market size for sale of electronic security equipments in Qatar and Middle East region, Qatar electronics security market segmentation on the basis of type of product (CCTV, intrusion alarm, access control, fire alarm and others), sub-segmentation on the basis of technology and by sector of application.

The report also covers market share of major players, role of consultants and system integrators, decision making matrix, trends and developments. The report concludes with market projection for future and analyst recommendation highlighting the major opportunities and cautions.

Honeywell for access control was among the major player operating in Qatar access control market in 2016. Fire alarms were the third most installed electronic security devices in Qatar market on the basis of revenue. Axis, Pelco, Hikvision, Simplex, Bosch were some key players in Qatar Market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Middle East Electronic Security Market, 2011-2016

4. Value Chain Analysis in Qatar Electronic Security Market

5. Role of Consultants and System Integrators in Qatar Electronic Security Market

6. Decision Making Matrix in Qatar Electronic Security Market

7. Pricing Analysis Case Study for a Commercial Complex

8. Qatar Electronic Security Market

9. Qatar Electronic Security Market Segmentation

10. Market Share of Major Players in Qatar Electronic Security Market, 2016

11. Trends and Developments in Qatar Electronic Security Market

12. Rules and Regulations in Qatar Electronics Security Market

13. Qatar Electronic Security Market Future Outlook by Revenue, 2017-2021

14. Middle East Electronic Security Market Future Outlook, 2017-2021

15. Analyst Recommendation

Companies Mentioned

Aramex

Bin Yousef

DHL

Fed Ex

GAC

GWC

Milaha Maritime and Logistics

Qatar Logistics

TNT Express

Tokyo Freight Services

UPS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4b2xk/qatar_logistics





