STAMFORD, CT -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- BPM Partners, the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM), announced its BPM Pulse customer satisfaction rating results, provided analysis of recent mergers, and identified two new vendors that show great potential during the "Pulse of Performance Management 2017" webcast, on June 6, 2017.

During the live session, BPM Partners announced the following:

Vena Solutions achieved the highest overall customer satisfaction rating with a perfect score of 5.0

Additional vendors with exceptional overall customer satisfaction ratings of 4.5 or better included: OneStream Software (4.96), XLerant (4.91), Axiom from Kaufman Hall (4.73), and Prophix (4.69)

XLerant achieved the highest ease of use customer rating with a perfect score of 5.0

Jedox, a successful European vendor, was identified as the 'Best New Vendor' to enter the North American market, and prevero a Unit4 company, also new to N.A., was selected as 'One to Watch'

The pros and cons of the just announced Longview/Tidemark merger were discussed along with the previously announced Wolters-Kluwer acquisition of Tagetik

Craig Schiff, CEO of BPM Partners, laid out the requirements for the 'Next Generation of Performance Management' solutions which will be Comprehensive, Connected, Collaborative, and Cloud-based.

The full webcast replay with the details behind all of these announcements is available here.

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and business intelligence solutions. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who can guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For more, visit http://www.bpmpartners.com. Follow @BPMTeam on Twitter.

Media Contacts:

Craig Schiff

BPM Partners, Inc.

(203) 359-5677

Email Contact



Bobbie Carlton

Carlton PR & Marketing, Inc.

(781) 718-7619

Email Contact



