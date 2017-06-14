The following information is based on a press release from Latour, Investmentab. (LATO B, SE0000106320) published on June 13, 2017 and may be subject to change.



The board of Latour, Investmentab has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for May 2, 2017, approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new shares (4:1). The scheduled Ex-date is June 20.



Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, Nasdaq Global Index Group will act and adjust LATO B in accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes" version 2.3, Section 5.6.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team



