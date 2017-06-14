

Octopus AIM VCT plc



14 June 2017



Portfolio Update



The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') as at 14 June 2017 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 May 2017):



+--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | | |Book cost | Movement in |Fair Value| | Investee Company | Sector | (£000) | valuation | (£000) | | | | | (£000) | | +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Construction & | | | | |Breedon Group plc |Building | 859| 5,437| 6,296| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Quixant plc |Technology Hardware | 697| 5,252| 5,949| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Staffline | | | | | |Recruitment Group | | | | | |plc |Support Services | 334| 4,915| 5,249| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |GB Group plc |Support Services | 715| 3,946| 4,661| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Brooks Macdonald | | | | | |Group plc |Finance | 746| 3,111| 3,857| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |IDOX plc |Software | 353| 3,072| 3,425| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Gear4music Holdings | | | | | |plc |Media | 557| 2,671| 3,228| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Mattioli Woods plc |Finance | 529| 2,694| 3,223| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Learning | | | | | |Technologies Group | | | | | |plc |Support Services | 1,319| 1,512| 2,831| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |RWS Holdings plc |Support Services | 367| 2,047| 2,414| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Animalcare Group plc|Biotech | 306| 1,851| 2,157| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Telecommunication | | | | |Netcall plc |Services | 308| 1,661| 1,969| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Ergomed plc |Biotech | 1,440| 342| 1,782| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Craneware plc |Software | 183| 1,597| 1,780| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |DP Poland plc |Leisure & Hotels | 546| 1,147| 1,693| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Electronic & | | | | |Gooch & Housego plc |Electrical | 489| 1,177| 1,666| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Cello Group plc |Media | 895| 727| 1,622| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Yu Group plc |Utilities | 705| 857| 1,562| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Restore plc |Support Services | 467| 1,054| 1,521| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Telecommunication | | | | |Adept Telecom plc |Services | 601| 857| 1,458| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Clinigen Group plc |Biotech | 935| 440| 1,375| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Advanced Medical |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Solutions Group plc |Biotech | 757| 576| 1,333| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Next Fifteen | | | | | |Communications Group| | | | | |plc |Media | 687| 625| 1,312| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Vertu Motors plc |General Retailers | 1,265| (59)| 1,206| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |EKF Diagnostics | | | | | |Holdings plc |Health | 931| 204| 1,135| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Brady plc |Software | 947| 184| 1,131| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Escher Group | | | | | |Holdings plc |Software | 1,003| 88| 1,091| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |TLA Worldwide plc |Media | 807| 282| 1,089| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Telecommunication | | | | |CityFibre plc |Services | 1,025| 62| 1,087| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Ideagen plc |Software | 419| 650| 1,069| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Omega Diagnostics | | | | | |Group plc |Health | 465| 549| 1,014| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Escape Hunt plc |Leisure & Hotels | 988| 0| 988| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Futura Medical plc |Biotech | 968| (34)| 934| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Judges Scientific |Electronic & | | | | |plc |Electrical | 314| 571| 885| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Abcam plc |Biotech | 537| 344| 881| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Tasty plc |Leisure & Hotels | 622| 242| 864| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Cambridge Cognition | | | | | |Holdings plc |Health | 601| 257| 858| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Nasstar plc |Software | 481| 336| 817| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Velocity Composites | | | | | |plc |Industrial | 799| 0| 799| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Faron |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Pharmaceuticals Oy |Biotech | 344| 403| 747| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |LoopUp Group plc |Software | 480| 254| 734| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Gamma Communications|Telecommunication | | | | |plc |Services | 488| 241| 729| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Vectura Group plc |Biotech | 498| 208| 706| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Haydale Graphene | | | | | |Industries plc |Chemicals | 598| 75| 673| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Mears Group plc |Support Services | 139| 487| 626| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |SQS Software Quality| | | | | |Systems AG |Software | 291| 283| 574| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Scientific Digital |Electronic & | | | | |Imaging plc |Electrical | 179| 368| 547| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Sinclair IS Pharma |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |plc |Biotech | 765| (256)| 509| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Maxcyte Inc |Biotech | 511| (28)| 483| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Engineering & | | | | |Plastics Capital plc|Machinery | 400| 60| 460| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Iomart Group plc |Software | 268| 184| 452| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |MyCelx Technologies | | | | | |Corporation |Oil Equipment | 1,470| (1,019)| 451| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Osirium Technologies|Electronic & | | | | |plc |Electrical | 750| (312)| 438| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |UP Global Sourcing |Household Goods & | | | | |Holdings plc |Textiles | 273| 158| 431| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |WANdisco plc |Software | 145| 229| 374| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |FreeAgent Holdings | | | | | |plc |Media | 277| 69| 346| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Engineering & | | | | |TP Group plc |Machinery | 648| (315)| 333| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Access Intelligence | | | | | |plc |Software | 495| (75)| 420| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Microsaic Systems |Engineering & | | | | |plc |Machinery | 1,084| (802)| 282| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Sphere Medical | | | | | |Holding plc |Health | 600| (328)| 272| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Enteq Upstream plc |Oil Services | 1,032| (774)| 258| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Midatech Pharma plc |Biotech | 600| (364)| 236| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Hasgrove plc* |Media | 88| 132| 220| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Nektan Limited |Software | 1,345| (630)| 715| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Oxford Pharmascience|Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Group plc |Biotech | 1,350| (1,148)| 202| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Tyratech Inc |Chemicals | 600| (420)| 180| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Medica Group plc |Health | 95| 61| 156| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |ReNeuron Group plc |Biotech | 324| (201)| 123| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Genedrive Plc |Biotech | 210| (105)| 105| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Dods Group plc |Media | 203| (102)| 101| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Rated People Ltd* |Software | 354| (267)| 87| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Fusionex | | | | | |International plc |Software | 282| (199)| 83| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Proxama plc |Software | 763| (705)| 58| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |1Spatial plc |Software | 300| (267)| 33| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Work Group plc |Support Services | 755| (727)| 28| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Bond International | | | | | |Software plc |Software | 8| 0| 8| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+



Current Liquidity Investments



+---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Investee Company |Sector|Book cost | Movement in|Fair Value | | | |(£000) | valuation (£000)|(£000) | +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Octopus Portfolio | | | | | |Manager - | | | | | |Conservative Capital | | | | | |Growth | | | | | | |n/a | 5,350| 398| 5,748| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Octopus Portfolio | | | | | |Manager - Defensive | | | | | |Capital Growth | | | | | | |n/a | 5,350| 279| 5,629| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Money Market Funds | | | | | | |n/a | 5,290| 3| 5,293| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Octopus UK Micro Cap | | | | | |Growth Fund | | | | | | |n/a | 1,650| 444| 2,094| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+



Since 31 May 2017 there has been one follow on investment with a cost of £470,000.



Since 31 May 2017 there has been one disposal, the proceeds of which totalled £156,000 (cost £122,000).



Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above :



1. are quoted on AIM or on the London Stock Exchange Full List:



2. represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan and Access Intelligence which include investment via loan stock: and



3. are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:



Escher - Ireland



Mycelx - USA



SQS - Germany



Nektan - Gibraltar



Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - Finland



MayCyte Inc - USA



*Denotes private company



As at 31 May 2017, Octopus AIM's portfolio of investments including current liquidity investments comprised, by value, £110.3m and the net assets of the Company were £112.4m. Octopus AIM 's investment portfolio is in a variety of sectors and comprises 71 UK AIM-quoted companies, 2 non-AIM companies, 4 fully listed companies on the premium segment of the Official List, none listed on NASDAQ and none traded on the NEX Exchange.



