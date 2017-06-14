

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market got off to a positive start Wednesday and climbed for much of the morning, before settling into a sideways pattern around midday. However, the market pared its gains in the afternoon and dipped into negative territory in late trade.



The late day pullback was attributed to the early weakness on Wall Street, following the release of a pair of softer than expected US economic reports. Traders also turned cautious ahead of today's announcement from the Federal Reserve. The Fed is widely expected to increase interest rates by a quarter point later today. Traders will be keeping a close eye on the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.



The Swiss Market Index decreased by 0.20 percent Wednesday and finished at 8,849.40. The Swiss Leader Index fell 0.10 percent and the Swiss Performance Index also lost 0.10 percent.



Bank stocks came under pressure in the afternoon. Credit Suisse weakened by 1.1 percent and UBS surrendered 1.0 percent. Private bank Julius Baer also finished lower by 0.6 percent.



The index heavyweights all finished with small losses. Novartis decreased 0.3 percent and Roche slipped 0.2 percent. Nestlé also finished lower by 0.1 percent.



Cyclical stocks fared better on the session. Lonza and SGS climbed 1.1 percent each, while Clariant gained 1.9 percent.



The top gainer of the day was Vifor Pharma, which surged by 4.4 percent. The stock has been under pressure for the past few weeks, after Galenica separated into two companies.



