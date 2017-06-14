

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



14 June 2017



Portfolio Update



The investment portfolio of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the 'Company') as at 14 June 2017 is as follows (the valuations being the unaudited valuations, at bid price, as at 31 May 2017):



+--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | | |Book cost | Movement in|Fair Value| |Investee Company |Sector |(£000) | valuation|(£000) | | | | | (£000)| | +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Construction & | | | | |Breedon Group plc |Building | 573| 3,627| 4,200| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Quixant plc |Technology Hardware | 465| 3,501| 3,966| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Animalcare Group plc|Biotech | 824| 2,606| 3,430| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |GB Group plc |Support Services | 477| 2,631| 3,108| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |IDOX plc |Software | 356| 2,379| 2,735| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Gear4music Holdings | | | | | |plc |Media | 372| 1,780| 2,152| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Craneware plc |Software | 479| 1,537| 2,016| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Learning | | | | | |Technologies Group | | | | | |plc |Support Services | 880| 1,008| 1,888| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Brooks Macdonald | | | | | |Group plc |Finance | 610| 1,213| 1,823| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Staffline | | | | | |Recruitment Group | | | | | |plc |Support Services | 225| 1,540| 1,765| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |RWS Holdings plc |Support Services | 249| 1,393| 1,642| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Telecommunication | | | | |Netcall plc |Services | 356| 1,081| 1,437| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Telecommunication | | | | |Adept Telecom plc |Services | 502| 716| 1,218| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Ergomed plc |Biotech | 960| 228| 1,188| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |DP Poland plc |Leisure & Hotels | 364| 764| 1,128| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Electronic & | | | | |Gooch & Housego plc |Electrical | 326| 784| 1,110| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Yu Group plc |Utilities | 470| 572| 1,042| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Restore plc |Support Services | 311| 703| 1,014| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Clinigen Group plc |Biotech | 625| 295| 920| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |EKF Diagnostics | | | | | |Holdings plc |Health | 864| 43| 907| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Advanced Medical |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Solutions Group plc |Biotech | 505| 384| 889| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Next Fifteen | | | | | |Communications Group| | | | | |plc |Media | 458| 417| 875| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Vertu Motors plc |General Retailers | 777| 71| 848| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Engineering & | | | | |Plastics Capital plc|Machinery | 485| 346| 831| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Escher Group | | | | | |Holdings plc |Software | 753| 65| 818| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Telecommunication | | | | |CityFibre plc |Services | 739| 40| 779| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Brady plc |Software | 647| 127| 774| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Omega Diagnostics | | | | | |Group plc |Health | 318| 440| 758| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |TLA Worldwide plc |Media | 538| 188| 726| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Ideagen plc |Software | 280| 433| 713| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Escape Hunt plc |Leisure & Hotels | 659| 0| 659| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Tasty plc |Leisure & Hotels | 336| 311| 647| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Futura Medical plc |Biotech | 645| (23)| 622| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Cello Group plc |Media | 205| 391| 596| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Judges Scientific |Electronic & | | | | |plc |Electrical | 209| 381| 590| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Abcam plc |Biotech | 358| 229| 587| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Cambridge Cognition | | | | | |Holdings plc |Health | 400| 171| 571| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Nasstar plc |Software | 320| 224| 544| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Velocity Composites | | | | | |plc |Industrial | 533| 0| 533| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Faron |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Pharmaceuticals Oy |Biotech | 230| 269| 499| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |LoopUp Group plc |Software | 320| 170| 490| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Gamma Communications|Telecommunication | | | | |plc |Services | 326| 161| 487| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Vectura Group plc |Biotech | 332| 138| 470| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Haydale Graphene | | | | | |Industries plc |Chemicals | 399| 50| 449| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |SQS Software Quality| | | | | |Systems AG |Software | 207| 201| 408| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Mattioli Woods plc |Finance | 101| 289| 390| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Scientific Digital |Electronic & | | | | |Imaging plc |Electrical | 119| 245| 364| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Sinclair IS Pharma |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |plc |Biotech | 274| 74| 348| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Maxcyte Inc |Biotech | 340| (19)| 321| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Iomart Group plc |Software | 178| 123| 301| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Access Intelligence | | | | | |plc |Software | 446| (72)| 374| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Osirium Technologies|Electronic & | | | | |plc |Electrical | 500| (208)| 292| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |UP Global Sourcing |Household Goods & | | | | |Holdings plc |Textiles | 182| 105| 287| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |WANdisco plc |Software | 96| 152| 248| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |FreeAgent Holdings | | | | | |plc |Media | 185| 46| 231| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Engineering & | | | | |TP Group plc |Machinery | 452| (222)| 230| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Hasgrove plc* |Media | 153| 59| 212| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |MyCelx Technologies | | | | | |Corporation |Oil Equipment | 980| (679)| 301| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Microsaic Systems |Engineering & | | | | |plc |Machinery | 722| (534)| 188| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Sphere Medical | | | | | |Holding plc |Health | 400| (219)| 181| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Enteq Upstream plc |Oil Services | 687| (516)| 171| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Midatech Pharma plc |Biotech | 400| (243)| 157| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Nektan Limited |Software | 893| (420)| 473| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Oxford Pharmascience|Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Group plc |Biotech | 900| (765)| 135| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Tyratech Inc |Chemicals | 400| (280)| 120| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Medica Group plc |Health | 63| 41| 104| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Mears Group plc |Support Services | 51| 44| 95| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |ReNeuron Group plc |Biotech | 216| (134)| 82| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ | |Pharmaceuticals & | | | | |Genedrive Plc |Biotech | 140| (70)| 70| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Rated People Ltd* |Software | 236| (178)| 58| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Fusionex | | | | | |International plc |Software | 188| (132)| 56| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Proxama plc |Software | 509| (470)| 39| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |1Spatial plc |Software | 200| (178)| 22| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Work Group plc |Support Services | 379| (365)| 14| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+ |Bond International | | | | | |Software plc |Software | 4| 0| 4| +--------------------+---------------------+----------+-------------+----------+



Current Liquidity Investments



+---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Investee Company |Sector|Book cost | Movement in|Fair Value | | | |(£000) | valuation (£000)|(£000) | +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Money Market Funds | | | | | | |n/a | 4,420| 6| 4,426| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Octopus Portfolio | | | | | |Manager - | | | | | |Conservative Capital | | | | | |Growth | | | | | | |n/a | 3,600| 267| 3,867| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Octopus Portfolio | | | | | |Manager - Defensive | | | | | |Capital Growth | | | | | | |n/a | 3,600| 187| 3,787| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+ |Octopus UK Micro Cap | | | | | |Growth Fund | | | | | | |n/a | 1,100| 296| 1,396| +---------------------+------+---------------+------------------+--------------+



Since 31 May 2017 there has been one follow on investment with a cost of £313,000.



Since 31 May 2017 there has been one disposal, the proceeds of which totalled £104,000 (cost £81,000).



Unless otherwise stated, all the investments set out above :



1. are quoted on AIM or on the London Stock Exchange Full List:



2. represent equity investments except in the case of Nektan and Access Intelligence which include investment via loan stock: and



3. are in portfolio companies incorporated in the UK with the exception of:



Escher - Ireland



Mycelx - USA



SQS - Germany



Nektan - Gibraltar



Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy - Finland



MayCyte Inc - USA



*Denotes private company



As at 31 May 2017, Octopus AIM 2's portfolio of investments including current liquidity investments comprised, by value, £74.3m and the net assets of the Company were £75.6m. Octopus AIM 2's investment portfolio is in a variety of sectors and comprises 70 UK AIM-quoted companies, 2 non-AIM companies, 4 fully listed companies on the premium segment of the Official List, none listed on NASDAQ and none traded on the NEX Exchange.



