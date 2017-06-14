DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global online toys and games retailing market to grow at a CAGR of 6.85% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online toys and games retailing market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is blurring of boundaries between gender-specific toys. A trend getting popular in European countries is the blurring of boundaries between traditional gender-specific toys. Pink, which is normally associated with girls, is now extensively being used on toy weapons, superheroes, and scientific toys.

According to the report, one driver in the market is multipurpose toys and games. The development of modern technology and the constant innovations taking place in the field of toys and games have resulted in several consumers opting for multipurpose toys and games, which provide the children with knowledge, fun, and entertainment at the same time. In recent times, technology has penetrated all aspects of life, including the way children learn and spend their play time.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is counterfeit toys and games. The market is crippled by the presence of counterfeits, which are usually of substandard quality and are priced lower than the original merchandise and toys. The sale of counterfeits is one of the major roadblocks faced by licensors and has an adverse effect on the growth of the toys and games retailing market, as they are available both offline and online. Mostly, the counterfeit products are produced in China and Hong Kong and move to the rest of the world from there.



