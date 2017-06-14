Atento selected Agency of the Year in the Contact Center Category by the Direct Marketing Association of Brazil

- The company also won five awards granted by the Brazilian Association of Direct Marketing (ABEMD)for the solutions developed for its customers Fiat, Motorola, Santander, Sony and Ford

- The ABEMD awards recognize the best solutions in the direct marketing industry in Brazil. They analyze the strategy, planning, creativity and results of each solution

SAO PAULO, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO), the leading provider of customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services (CRM BPO) in Latin America, and one of the three top providers worldwide, has been recognized for the third consecutive year as Agency of the Year in the Call Center/Contact Center Category by the Brazilian Association of Direct Marketing (ABEMD). The prize was granted at the awards ceremony of the 23rd edition of the ABEMD awards, held last night in Sao Paulo.

The company also won five ABEMD awards for the customer experience solutions developed in collaboration with clients from different sectors. Atento solutions recognized included:

AWARD CASE CLIENT Gold Uncomplicated Consigned Santander Silver Back Office - Driving cases Fiat Silver This is who we are, SomosSony Sony Silver Preventive Ford Ford Bronze Digital channel - Social Media Motorola

"This is the third consecutive year we are recognized as Agency of the Year. It is a great honor to be recognized once again as leaders, along with our clients, by an organization of such prestige as ABEMD," says Regis Noronha Atento's Brazil Strategy and Marketing Director. In his words, "These awards reflect the commitment of Atento to be each day a more agile and dynamic company, as well as enhance the quality of the services we offer to companies operating in an increasingly digital environment."

