Lagardère (Paris:MMB) successfully launched today a €300m, 7-years (due in June 2024) bond issue, with an annual coupon of 1.625%.

The order book reached an amount above €1 billion, more than 3.3 times oversubscribed.

The success of the launch of this bond issue illustrates the investors' confidence in the Lagardère group's strategy and in the soundness of the company's financial profile. The coupon of 1.625% is the lowest one ever printed by the company since it started to issue on the European bond market in 2009.

The proceeds of this issue are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, and notably the reimbursement of the bond issued in 2012 and due in October 2017.

This new bond issue will enable Lagardère to lengthen the maturity of its debt profile, to decrease Lagardère's cost of long term debt and to maintain its liquidity.

Crédit Agricole CIB and Natixis are acting as global coordinators on this bond issue, alongside with Commerzbank and ING acting as bookrunners.

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

It is structured around four business lines: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage; Sports and Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com

Important Notice:

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Please refer to the most recent Reference Document (Document de référence) filed by Lagardère SCA with the French Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties.

Lagardère SCA has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently Lagardère SCA accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

