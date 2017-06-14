As the Internet of Things grows in popularity, so too does the number of people trying to take advantage of connected devices. An increasing number of medical devices are making use of advanced software and networking capabilities in order to provide faster, easier access to vital health information. However, this also means that they are vulnerable to hacking attempts and ransomware.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005170/en/

Infiniti Research offers a variety of healthcare market intelligence solutions. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In their recent blog titled 'Medical Devices Security: New Challenge in the Life Sciences Industry, market intelligence firm Infiniti Research delves into the risks that come with connectivity in medical devices.

The many benefits provided by these connected devices are partially offset by the dangers of cyber attacks. Infiniti notes that, "Apart from issues related to a patient's safety, hacked medical devices can be used for identity theft, tax fraud, or buying medications that can later be sold on the dark web."

"Complex software and network capabilities have transformed medical equipment into sophisticated devices. The need of the hour is to build a strong and secure network which will protect the equipment from hacking and other cyber malpractices," added Infiniti Research. It also maintains that security is the responsibility of every stakeholder in the industry, not just the manufacturers, and outlines steps that can be taken to make these vital devices more secure.

Read more: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/thoughts/medical-devices-security-new-challenges-life-sciences-industry

Medical Device Intelligence from Infiniti Research

The medical devices industry is witnessing constant growth with technical advancements and the development of improved medical devices. With a number of pure-play companies, conglomerates, and combined drug device manufacturers focusing on product innovation and cost-containment, medical device companies have the need to create efficient market intelligence solutions to face major changes in trends and enhance the efficiency of their operations.

Infiniti Research has worked on several projects with leading organizations in the medical devices industry, helping them identify the newest market trends, key challenges, and untapped avenues within the industry. Recent medical device studies from Infiniti Research include:

Assessment of the Radiography Systems Market

View study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/market-intelligence-study-helps-medical-devices-manufacturer-assess-radiography-systems-market

Market Intelligence Study for the Orthopedic Devices Market

View Study: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/casestudy/competitive-intelligence-orthopedic-devices-market

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 13 years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005170/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.infinitiresearch.com

Contact Us