WAWA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- This May, Wawa was thrilled to announce that "Poultry Raised Without Antibiotics" is now available in all Wawa stores. This change is part of Wawa's quality food commitment, which includes a pledge of continuous improvement, including an ongoing review of all products, ingredients and supplier partnerships.

As one of the first steps in Wawa's journey to improve the quality of its foods, the introduction of "Poultry Raised Without Antibiotics" will impact more than 23 items, including Wawa's Express Case salads containing chicken or turkey, poultry based ingredients used to make hoagies and sandwiches, and Sizzli® Breakfast Sandwiches containing turkey. The transition of all items containing poultry has been completed, with the exception of soups, which will be fully converted in 2018.

"We are excited to announce this first step in our promise to deliver enhanced quality products to customers across the Wawa chain," said Mike Sherlock, Chief Fresh Food & Beverage Officer. "At Wawa, we are always looking for ways to provide continuous improvement for our customers, rooted in the spirit of our core values, mainly do things right and do the right thing for our customers, communities and our planet. Upgrading our products to 'Poultry Raised Without Antibiotics' is just one part of this larger picture commitment. We look forward to announcing additional food quality enhancements throughout the year."

With the introduction of this new classification, a special stamp has been applied to the Wawa ordering screen to highlight the transition to "Poultry Raised Without Antibiotics." Providing "Poultry Raised Without Antibiotics" is an enhanced measure to ensure we are delivering our products with care, building on our long-standing commitment to quality and meeting the preferences of consumers who are becoming more focused on what they eat and where their food is coming from.

About Wawa's Quality Food Commitment

As part of Wawa's ongoing commitment to provide safe, fresh, high quality foods, the company has established a fully integrated food and product quality program, and is improving and formalizing the programs, standards, and audit criteria for the vendors who supply the food products we serve. The program builds upon Wawa's founding commitment to family safety and trust, dating back more than 100 years ago, when the Wawa Family Dairy was the first to offer "physician certified" milk.

To guide this journey, Wawa has established an independent advisory council of top experts and thought leaders in food and animal safety, food technology and health and wellness. Wawa's food safety program includes a focus on animal welfare that requires suppliers to meet key standards of ethical and responsible food sourcing.

Learn more about Wawa's commitment to food quality at https://www.wawa.com/about

About Wawa, Inc.

Wawa, Inc., a privately held company, began in 1803 as an iron foundry in New Jersey. Toward the end of the 19th Century, owner George Wood took an interest in dairy farming and the family began a small processing plant in Wawa, PA in 1902. The milk business was a huge success, due to its quality, cleanliness and "certified" process. As home delivery of milk declined in the early 1960's, Grahame Wood, George's grandson, opened the first Wawa Food Market in 1964 as an outlet for dairy products. Today, Wawa is your all day, every day stop for freshly prepared foods, beverages, coffee, fuel services, and surcharge-free ATMs. A chain of more than 750 convenience retail stores (over 500 offering gasoline), Wawa stores are located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida. The stores offer a large fresh food service selection, including Wawa brands such as custom prepared hoagies, freshly-brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, Specialty Beverages, and an assortment of soups, sides and snacks. In 2016 Wawa was recognized in Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers, a survey-based ranking of employers offering the best associate experiences and strongest opportunities. In 2017 Wawa was the recipient of a Silver Plate Award in the category of Retail & Specialty Foodservice by the International Foodservice Manufacturers' Association during their 63rd Annual Award Event. Wawa was also designated as a 2017 Best Place to Work for LGBT Equality by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3148633



CONTACT:

Wawa, Inc.

public.relations@wawa.com



