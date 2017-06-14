E-commerce Logistics Market in APAC to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2021: Driven by Increase in M&A Activities & Growth of Logistics Industry by Rising Investment in Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The e-commerce logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, E-commerce Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is strategic alliance between e-commerce companies and LSPs. To serve rapidly expanding e-commerce businesses, companies are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with LSPs. These collaborations help in strengthening the services provided to the customers.
According to the report, one driver in the market is emerging cross-border e-commerce market. The term cross-border e-commerce is used to define trade occurring in international markets. It involves the trading of products via online shops across national borders. Emerging economies in APAC like China and India are changing their trading and investment pattern by opening their market to global players. The companies do so by promoting FDI.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is vertical integration by e-commerce companies. The rapid growth in the online retailing business has led to considerable growth in e-commerce companies' financials. These companies have diversified into multiple businesses apart from their core business of providing e-commerce services. Large companies are developing their in-house global delivery and transportation networks, which is likely to hamper the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in APAC.
Key vendors
- Aramex
- CEVA Logistics
- DPDHL Group
- FedEx
- SF Express
Other prominent vendors
- C.H. Robinson
- Gati
- Kerry Logistics
- Kuehne + Nagel
- Nippon Express
- Panalpina
- Rhenus
- Sinotrans
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by services
Part 07: Key leading countries
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Appendix
