E-commerce Logistics Market in APAC to Grow at a CAGR of 11.4% by 2021: Driven by Increase in M&A Activities & Growth of Logistics Industry by Rising Investment in Technology - Research and Markets

The e-commerce logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, E-commerce Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is strategic alliance between e-commerce companies and LSPs. To serve rapidly expanding e-commerce businesses, companies are entering into strategic partnerships and alliances with LSPs. These collaborations help in strengthening the services provided to the customers.



According to the report, one driver in the market is emerging cross-border e-commerce market. The term cross-border e-commerce is used to define trade occurring in international markets. It involves the trading of products via online shops across national borders. Emerging economies in APAC like China and India are changing their trading and investment pattern by opening their market to global players. The companies do so by promoting FDI.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is vertical integration by e-commerce companies. The rapid growth in the online retailing business has led to considerable growth in e-commerce companies' financials. These companies have diversified into multiple businesses apart from their core business of providing e-commerce services. Large companies are developing their in-house global delivery and transportation networks, which is likely to hamper the growth of the e-commerce logistics market in APAC.

Key vendors



Aramex

CEVA Logistics

DPDHL Group

FedEx

SF Express



Other prominent vendors



C.H. Robinson

Gati

Kerry Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Rhenus

Sinotrans



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by services



Part 07: Key leading countries



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Appendix



