GQG Partners Raises Over US$5 Billion One Year After Its Launch

Investment boutique was established by noted investor Rajiv Jain in June 2016

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- One year after its founding, GQG Partners LLC announces that it now oversees client assets in excess of US$5.3 billion, a display of remarkable growth.

GQG Chairman and Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain's passion for equity investing led him to establish the firm in June 2016. Strong client alignment is one of the principles on which the firm was founded.

"Managing another person's wealth is a privilege and an honor. We fundamentally believe that the best way to ensure long-term client focus is to invest our own capital in the same strategies, right beside our clients' assets," said Mr. Jain, who has invested a large majority of his personal net worth into GQG Partners' strategies. "We also invested meaningfully into the business right from the beginning to build a world-class institutional platform and assemble a team of senior experts, with a diversity of thoughts and experiences."

More than 100 institutional clients across the globe have already invested in GQG Partners' strategies. There has been a strong response from people who have followed Mr. Jain's hands-on approach for years,many of them have never previously invested with him before.

An Experienced Portfolio Manager at the Helm

GQG's exceptional growth is a testament to the track record of Mr. Jain, who is extremely well-versed in the inherent volatility of emerging markets, over the past two decades. His in-depth understanding of emerging markets is rooted in the unique approach that he and his diverse team of analysts apply to investment selection.

"We create a portfolio of companies that we believe have long-term growth prospects which aren't strongly correlated to macroeconomic conditions," explained Mr. Jain. "Our approach is rooted in adaptability and independent thought, allowing us to navigate inflection points over the long term."

GQG teamed up with Goldman Sachs Asset Management to launch the Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund (GSIHX) in December 2016. The Fund's strategy involves investing in a concentrated group of high-quality companies across developed and emerging markets. The Fund, which is sub-advised by GQG and distributed by Goldman Sachs, seeks to outperform comparable international funds over a full market cycle while taking less risk. Additional information about the Fund can be found at:

https://www.gsam.com/content/gsam/us/en/individual/products/fund-finder/gs-gqg-partners-international-opportunities-fund.html.

At the same time, GQG Partners launched its own GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund (GQGIX), which seeks long-term capital appreciation in the emerging markets. More information about the Fund is available at: https://gqgpartners.com/products/us-mutual-funds/.

In Europe, GQG Partners launched the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund (GGQEMAU:ID), a sub-fund of GQG Global UCITS ICAV, an Irish UCITS structure, in February 2017. The European Fund seeks to deliver attractive, benchmark-agnostic returns over the course of a full market cycle by investing in high-quality, large-cap companies in emerging markets.

The UCITS Fund has crossed the US$100 million AUM threshold and is quickly approaching US$150 million as of this writing, creating high expectations for future growth in Europe. More information about the Fund is available at: https://gqgpartners.com/products/ucits-funds/.

Mr. Jain joined GQG Partners in June 2016 after having worked for Vontobel Asset Management since November 1994. Under Mr. Jain's investment leadership, Vontobel Asset Management grew from less than US$400 million in assets under management in 2002 to nearly US$50 billion in assets under management in 2016.

Mr. Jain served as Co-Chief Executive Officer of Vontobel beginning in July 2014, and Chief Investment Officer and Head of Equities since February 2002. Mr. Jain was the sole Portfolio Manager of Vontobel's International Equities and Emerging Markets Equities products since 2002 and 1997, respectively, and served as lead Portfolio Manager of the Global Equities product beginning in 2002 until his departure in March 2016.

About GQG Partners

GQG Partners LLC is a boutique investment management firm focused on global and emerging markets equities. We rely on a team of traditional and non-traditional analysts-who possess backgrounds in fields such as investigative journalism and forensic accounting-to challenge the short-term projections and backward-looking dogma that often dominate market discourse.

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida USA, we strive for excellence at all levels of our organization through a commitment to in-depth knowledge of the markets as well as independent thinking, continual growth, and giving back to investors and our community. For more information, please visit www.gqgpartners.com.

Important information

A summary prospectus, if available, or a Prospectus for the GS GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund containing more information may be obtained from your authorized dealer or from Goldman, Sachs & Co. by calling (retail: +1 (800) 526-7384) (institutional: +1 (800) 621-2550). The GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund's full and summary prospectus can be obtained by calling +1 (866) 362-8333 or visiting gqgpartners.com. Please carefully consider a fund's objectives, risks, and charges and expenses, and read the summary prospectus, if available, and the Prospectus carefully before investing. The summary prospectus, if available, and the Prospectus contains this and other information about the Fund.

The information provided in this document does not constitute investment advice and no investment decision should be made based on it.It is not a recommendation to follow any strategy or allocation. It is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to sell or buy any security or to purchase of shares in any fund or establish any separately managed account.It should not be assumed that any recommendations made by GQG Partners LLC (GQG) in the future will be profitable or will equal the performance of securities discussed herein.Any account or fund advised by GQG involves significant risks and is suitable only for those persons who can bear the economic risk of the complete loss of their investment. There can be no assurance that any account or fund will achieve its investment objectives. Past performance may not be indicative of future results. Before making any investment decision, you should seek expert, professional advice and obtain information regarding the legal, fiscal, regulatory and foreign currency requirements for any investment according to the law of your home country, place of residence or current abode.

There is no guarantee the investment objectives will be achieved. There may be additional risks associated with international and emerging markets investing involving foreign, economic, political, monetary, and/or legal factors. International investing may not be for everyone. Emerging markets investing involves risks, such as exposure to economies less diverse and mature than the U.S. or other more established foreign markets. Economic and political instability may cause larger price changes in emerging markets securities than other foreign securities. It is possible to lose money by investing in securities. The GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund is non-diversified.

The Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund invests primarily in equity investments in companies that are located outside the U.S. Foreign and emerging markets investments may be more volatile and less liquid than investments in U.S. securities and are subject to the risks of currency fluctuations and adverse economic or political developments. The Fund may invest heavily in investments in particular countries or regions and may be subject to greater losses than if it were less focused in a particular country or region. The Fund's investments in other investment companies (including ETFs) subject it to additional expenses. Different investment styles (e.g., "growth," "value" or "quantitative") tend to shift in and out of favor, and at times the Fund may underperform other funds that invest in similar asset classes. The Fund's equity investments are subject to market risk, which means that the value of the securities in which it invests may go up or down in response to the prospects of individual companies, particular sectors and/or general economic conditions. The securities of mid- and small-capitalization companies involve greater risks than those associated with larger, more established companies and may be subject to more abrupt or erratic price movements. The Fund is "non-diversified" and may invest more of its assets in fewer issuers than "diversified" funds. Accordingly, the Fund may be more susceptible to adverse developments affecting any single issuer held in its portfolio and to greater losses resulting from these developments.

This document reflects the views of GQG as of a particular time. GQG's views may change without notice.Any forward-looking statements or forecasts are based on assumptions and actual results may vary.

GQG provides this information for informational purposes only.GQG has gathered the information in good faith from sources it believes to be reliable, including its own resources and third parties. However, GQG does not represent or warrant that any information, including, without limitation, any past performance results and any third-party information provided, is accurate, reliable or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such. GQG has not independently verified any information used or presented that is derived from third parties, which is subject to change. Information on holdings, allocations, and other characteristics is for illustrative purposes only and may not be representative of current or future investments or allocations.

The information contained in this document is unaudited. It is published for the assistance of recipients, but is not to be relied upon as authoritative and is not to be substituted for the exercise of one's own judgment. GQG is not required to update the information contained in these materials, unless otherwise required by applicable law.

This release does not constitute or contain an offer, solicitation, recommendation or investment advice with respect to the purchase of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund (a sub-fund of GQG Global UCITS ICAV, an Irish UCITS structure) described herein or any security. Prospective investors should carefully consider Fund objectives, risks, charges, tax considerations and expenses and other relevant information before investing. For this and more information on the Fund and the GQG Global UCITS ICAV (the "ICAV"), please request a prospectus and read it carefully before you invest. Prospective investors should also consult their professional advisers as to the suitability of any investment in light of their particular circumstances and applicable citizenship, residence or domicile. The ICAV has been authorized in Ireland as a UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities) pursuant to the European Communities Regulations 2011, as amended.

Shares of the ICAV are only available for certain non-U.S. persons in select transactions outside the United States, or, in limited circumstances, otherwise in transactions which are exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and such other U.S. laws as may be applicable. The GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund does not generally accept investments by non-U.S. persons.

Goldman, Sachs & Co is the distributor of the GS GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund. SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO) is distributor of the GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund. SIDCO is not affiliated with Goldman, Sachs & CO or GQG Partners LLC, or any of their affiliates.