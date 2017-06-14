Lake Charles, Louisiana--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2017) - Prien Lake Hospitality and InterMountain Management are proud to announce the opening of the TownePlace Suites Lake Charles, Louisiana. The 120-room all-suite hotel is located a short drive from the L'Auberge and Golden Nugget Casinos, and features a stylish custom design, with local art throughout. Each spacious suite offers fully-equipped kitchens, contemporary furnishings, and amenities to please today's business and leisure travelers. The professional and courteous TownePlace Suites staff is excited to welcome the many guests who visit the Lake Charles community each year. General Manager Randy Geren, Director of Sales Oraneka Guidry, and Assistant General Manager Alexa Braquet bring a combined 46 years of hospitality experience to the team, and are looking forward to using that extensive knowledge to expertly-serve their valued guests.



W. Brent Lumpkin, commercial real estate developer and hotel owner, is excited to be opening his 2nd Marriott property in Lake Charles in less than a year. The TownePlace Suites joins its sister property, the 110-room Courtyard by Marriott, which opened in August of 2016. Lumpkin's ownership group, including James H. Boyer and Lee W. Boyer of Lake Charles, partnered with InterMountain Management, one of the premier hotel management companies in the country. The two Marriott properties expect to benefit from their proximity to the L'Auberge and Golden Nugget Casinos, which are the top two casino resorts in the state of Louisiana, both in number of annual visitors, and overall revenue. Additionally benefiting from the huge economic expansion in the Lake Charles marketplace, the traveling community has embraced the Courtyard, and been eagerly awaiting the opening of the TownePlace Suites.



ABOUT INTERMOUNTAIN MANAGEMENT



As one of North America's largest hotel management and development companies, InterMountain Management specializes in the select-service and extended-stay hotel segments. For over 35 years, InterMountain Management's dedication to success is proven in the results as a hotel owner, management company and hotel developer. They currently own and/or manage approximately 70 premium branded hotels nationwide, with an additional 20 in their pipeline. For more information, or to view hotel locations across the U.S., visit their website at www.intermountainhotels.com.



ABOUT TOWNEPLACE SUITES



TownePlace Suites by Marriott is an all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand in the moderate price range. Ranked highest in the Extended Stay category in the J.D. Power 2013 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, TownePlace Suites has also been #1 for mid-price extended stays in Business Travel News' Hotel Chain Survey in 2011, 2012 and 2013. Ideal for travelers who need accommodations for longer stays, TownePlace Suites offers studio and one-bedroom suites with fully equipped kitchens and separate living/working and sleeping areas. Launched in 1997, the brand currently has more than 200 locations in the United States and Canada. TownePlace Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program that allows members to earn hotel points or airline miles for every dollar spent during each stay. For more information or reservations, call the TownePlace Suites at 337-477-5824, or visit www.marriott.com/lchts.



