SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the most influential gathering of policy, technology and market leaders in energy storage, today announced the finalists for its 2017 Innovation Awards. The awards recognize projects that are helping to transform the energy storage ecosystem by enabling the transition to a clean, resilient and reliable grid. Winners will be honored during an awards ceremony at the annual Energy Storage North America conference and expo, held on August 8-10 at the San Diego Convention Center.

The eight Innovation Award project finalists demonstrate outstanding achievement across two categories: Centralized Storage (utility-scale) and Distributed Storage (commercial, industrial or residential). Finalists were selected based on their ability to impact the storage ecosystem, break into new markets, tap into multiple value streams, overcome operational challenges, and increase grid reliability and resiliency.

ESNA 2017 Innovation Award Finalists

Centralized Energy Storage

SDG&E Expedited Energy Storage Project

Aliso Canyon: AltaGas Pomona Energy Storage

Southern California Edison Hybrid Enhanced Gas Turbine (EGT)

IID's Battery Energy Storage System

Distributed Energy Storage

Axiom Energy Refrigeration Battery Pilot

Marcus Garvey Village Solar+Storage+Fuel Cell Microgrid

Sterling Municipal Light Department Energy Storage Project

Peña Station NEXT Solar+Storage Microgrid

Voting

The winners in each of the two Innovation Award categories will be determined by public voting. One vote per user will count toward the final results; and votes will be accepted until July 7. Visit the ESNA awards website to learn more about the projects and how to cast your vote.

About Energy Storage North America

Energy Storage North America is the largest conference, exhibition and networking event for the North American energy storage industry. Now in its fifth year, ESNA connects developers, energy users, utilities and policymakers to advance understanding and deployment of energy storage, and ultimately build a cleaner, more affordable and more resilient grid. ESNA 2017 will take place on August 8-10 in San Diego, California. Visit www.esnaexpo.com to learn more.

