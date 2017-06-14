Egypt Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Egypt Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2021 - Consolidation of Small Farm Holdings and Improving Credit Conditions to Foster Future Growth" report to their offering.

The report titled Egypt Agricultural Machinery Market Outlook to 2021 - Consolidation of Small Farm Holdings and Improving Credit Conditions to Foster Future Growth covers aspects such as the market size on the basis of sales volume and revenue for Tractors, Combine Harvesters, Rice Transplanters and Tractor Implements.

Further segmentation for Tractors by Horsepower, segmentation of Rice Transplanters by the number of rows and Tractor Implements has been showcased by products. The report also covers the market share, competitive landscape and warranty policies of agricultural equipments. In addition to this, the report also covers the mechanization rate, land under cultivation, farm holding structure, production of major crops, cropping pattern, average usage of agricultural equipment.

Regulatory policies, the import duty structure, certification and emission standard, subsidies and financing options are covered in government regulation. This report will help industry consultants, agricultural machinery manufacturers and dealers, retail chains, potential entrants and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology



3. Country Overview



4. Agricultural Overview



5. Government Policy Impacting the Agricultural Machinery Market in Egypt



6. Market for Tractors and Implements



7. Customer Insight



8. Analyst Recommendation



Companies Mentioned



Belarus (Minsk Tractor Works)

(Minsk Tractor Works) CLAAS

Foton

Massey Ferguson

New Holland

