World Synthetic Diamond Market to Grow at 7.49% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

One trend in the synthetic diamond industry is growing consumption of polished diamonds in jewelry industry. The consumption of polished diamonds is increasing in jewelry applications due to increasing customer's inclination toward diamonds. Diamonds have been used as gemstones in the jewelry industry for centuries. The analysts forecast global synthetic diamonds market to grow at a CAGR of 7.49% during the period 2017-2021. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

According to the synthetic diamond market report, one driver in the market is cost advantage of synthetic diamonds. The low cost of synthetic diamonds in comparison with natural diamonds is one of the key driving factors for the market. The physical and chemical properties of the synthetic diamonds and mined diamonds are almost same, and one cannot differentiate by touch, sight, or other physical means. Although the price of diamonds mainly depends on their shape, cut, clarity, color, and carat, synthetic diamonds are cheaper than mined diamonds.

The following companies as the key players in the global synthetic diamond market: Crystallume, Element Six, ILJIN Diamond, NEW DIAMOND TECHNOLOGY, and Scio Diamond Technology. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Applied Diamond, D.NEA, Hebei Plasma Diamond Technology, New Age Diamonds, and Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond.

Global Synthetic Diamond Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global synthetic diamond market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the synthetic diamond market is complicated manufacturing process. Synthetic diamonds are mainly produced by two manufacturing processes such as the HPHT method and the CVD method. The production of synthetic diamond is complex and time consuming. These processes include multiple steps and have production limitations regarding the size of diamonds. The HPHT method is a three-step process and requires high temperature and high pressure.



