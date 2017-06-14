Technavio analysts forecast theglobal electrical protective equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global electrical protective equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The growth of the market is driven by the development of various end-user industries such as power, construction, and manufacturing. The other factor driving the market growth is the standardization arc-rated equipment. The Arc Thermal Performance Value (ATPV) provides standard specifications of arc protective clothing and equipment. In addition, the expansion of power generation and distribution infrastructure, globally, will drive the demand for electrical protective equipment.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global electrical protective equipment market:

Increasing demand for power

The increasing demand for power is driving the need for electrical protective equipment. Electrical protective equipment is used in industries that expose their employees to various electrical hazards. Workers who work around energized lines or electrical equipment are exposed to risks such as arc flashes and blasts.

Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead power research analyst at Technavio, says, "Growing population coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization is responsible for the increasing consumption of power. Power is significantly consumed in the residential and commercial sectors. Emerging economies have witnessed a considerable change in income patterns of individuals because of economic growth and expanding population

Rising need to determine ATPV of equipment

The primary safety standard for arc flash protective clothing is the ASTM International standard, ASTM F 1506. This standard provides specifications for materials of the apparel that is used by electrical workers who are exposed to arc and thermal-related hazards.

"Standard tests are done on the clothing with an electric arc. Based on the results, arc flash ratings are provided for the clothing, depending on its resistance against the incident thermal energy, it is exposed to, arising from the arc flash. The assigned rating is based on the estimated onset of second-degree burns," adds Neelesh.

Growing stringent regulatory standards

Electrical protective equipment needs to adhere to certain standards to be able to protect a worker against electrical hazards. Electrical arc protective clothing includes, pants, shirts, hoods, jackets, rainwear, parkas, and coveralls.

Standard 70 E, published by the NFPA, is formally the standard for Electrical Safety Requirements for Employee Workplaces. The standard classifies hazards using a simplified rating scale. Requirements for safe work practices are to ensure the protection of personnel by reducing his/her exposure to electrical hazards.

Top vendors:

Honeywell

Lakeland Industries

MSA

National Safety Apparel

