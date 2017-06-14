MILPITAS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 --



WHO: Mobiveil, Inc., a fast growing supplier of silicon intellectual property (IP), platforms and IP-enabled design services

WHAT: Will showcase its portfolio of IP, platforms and solutions for the storage, IoT, networking and enterprise markets at the Design Automation Conference (DAC) in Avery Design Systems' Booth #229. Mobiveil Chief Executive Officer Ravi Thummarukudy will be available to discuss its long-standing partnership with Avery that pairs Avery's verification IP with Mobiveil's PCI Express, NVM Express, DDR4/3 and LDPC IP.

WHEN: June 19-21 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

WHERE: Austin Convention Center in Austin, Texas

About Mobiveil

Mobiveil is a fast-growing technology company that specializes in the development of Silicon Intellectual Property (SIP), platforms and solutions for the storage, IoT, networking and enterprise markets. It leverages decades of experience in delivering high-quality, production-proven, high-speed serial interconnect SIP cores, and custom and standard form factor hardware boards to leading semiconductor companies worldwide. For the PCI Express-based Flash Storage market, Mobiveil developed NVMStor™, a subsystem comprised of GPEX™, the PCI Express Controller, NVM Express Controller (UNEX™), Universal Memory Controller (UMMC™) and a Flash Memory Controller. Mobiveil is headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., with engineering development centers located in Chennai and Bangalore, India, and sales offices and representatives located in U.S., Europe, Israel, Japan, Taiwan and China.

