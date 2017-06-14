ML Capital Group, Inc. Lays Foundation for a Disruptive Acquisition Strategy

"A Strategy that Disrupts Tourism's Ugly White Elephant...and Gives it a Unicorn!"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / ML Capital Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: MLCG) has executed a Letter of Intent with DinoStar, Inc., (NV) to acquire certain assets, know-how and ongoing operations to further grow a specific business inside MLCG's travel & tourism vertical. MLCG will pay DinoStar $2,000,000.00 for the acquisition; the Definitive Agreement of which, MLCG and DinoStar will execute upon MLCG becoming current with OTCmarkets.com. This acquisition will not only dramatically expand MLCG's tourism business, it will fundamentally disrupt the travel and tourism sector.

This, among other burgeoning opportunities that are already manifesting on the Company's immediate horizon, has motivated MLCG to take steps to fortify its existing foundation. Specifically, the Company has increased its authorized capital structure and created several new classes of preferred shares. The latter allows the company to provide new Officer and Director compensation plans, as well as an attraction mechanism for new, outside capital investment. Par value remains unchanged at $0.00001. In addition, while the Company has previously expressed desire to change the Company's name and symbol, it has elected to maintain the ML Capital Group, Inc. name, based entirely on this and other pending acquisitions.

"This acquisition brings a highly disruptive business to our balance sheet that has the potential to do $3m in 2017, $7m+ in 2018 with fantastic margins." added CEO Kevin Bobryk. "The changes we have made, and continue to make, lay the foundation for a strategy that disrupts tourism's ugly white elephant of a business, and gives it a unicorn. Adding and integrating our existing components to this exciting acquisition is ground breaking."

Details of the acquisition will be included in the forthcoming quarterly disclosure filing, in the subsequent events section.

For Further Information:

Platinum Tours Maui and ML Capital Group politely and formally request that all inquiries, whether stock-related or travel be submitted to investor relations at info@mlcginc.com.

Staff at the tour company will not and are not able to answer any inquiry, stock-related or otherwise. You will be directed to the info@mlcginc.com email address for further information and direction. Investor relations directly interfaces with the company and any questions related to tourism or travel will be immediately directed to the appropriate staff in the tour company.

Safe Harbor:

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

ML Capital Group

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: info@mlcginc.com

+1-786-313-3206

SOURCE: ML Capital Group, Inc.