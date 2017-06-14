URGENT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Against Akari Therapeutics, Plc - AKTX & July 11th, 2017 Lead Plaintiff Deadline

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Akari Therapeutics, Plc. (NASDAQ: AKTX) ("Akari Therapeutics" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between March 30, 2017 and May 11, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit is based on whether Akari Therapeutics and its executives violated federal securities law by misleading investors by making false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Gur Roshwalb and possibly other executives, were involved in publishing false information about the Company, including false information regarding the Phase 2 PNH trial of Coversin.

On May 11, 2017, Akari Therapeutics announced that Dr. Roshwalb has been placed on administrative leave while the Board of Directors reviews whether Dr. Roshwalb and other executives were involved in a materially inaccurate research report that was released and then withdrawn on April 26, 2017 by Edison Investment Research Ltd. When the information was revealed to the public, the value of Akari Therapeutics stock dropped, causing losses to its shareholders.

Mr. Monteverde would like to personally discuss with you how to potentially recover your monetary losses, if incurred during the Class Period.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 11, 2017. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

