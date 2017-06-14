LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Casino Scouts, LLC., a provider of innovative marketing and operations technology for the gaming industry, announced today the appointment of Stephen A. Crystal, Esq., as CEO. A 25-year veteran of the gaming industry, Crystal previously served as president and CEO of multiple casino holding and public gaming technology companies and worked as an investor and advisor on gaming project finance and merger acquisitions totaling more than $1 billion.

Crystal's experience spans all corners of a complex and booming industry, including casino and Internet gaming technology, government affairs, eSports, entertainment and hospitality. He has served as a licensed president, owner and operator of four casinos in Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada and was previously a member of the DC Chapter of the Young President's Organization. As an attorney, Crystal represented public and private gaming companies before regulatory bodies and jurisdictions and was designated by Best Lawyers in America as one of the best gaming attorneys in the United States.

"One of the first things you learn in this industry is that the heart of gaming is the thrill of the casino experience," said Crystal. "I've worked in nearly every sector and role, and have made improving and preserving that experience for customers my primary mission. The rapid advancement of technology provides tremendous opportunities to revolutionize how casinos and gaming companies serve their clients and I'm excited for the opportunity to make Casino Scouts a leader in innovation."

Founded in 2015, Casino Scouts provides solutions that leverage the latest in gaming technology and trends while preserving the traditional Las Vegas casino atmosphere, enabling its clients to deliver a delightful and engaging experience to their customers.

"This is an incredibly exciting moment for our company," said Chandler Rapson, Founder and Chairman of the Board, Casino Scouts. "As CEO, Stephen will lead Casino Scouts with a breadth of experience encompassing nearly every facet of gaming. His extensive industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow."

