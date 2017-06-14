Global Alzheimer's Disease and Associated Indications Report 2017: Active Deals Landscape Dominated by GPCR-Targeting Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Frontier Pharma: Alzheimer's Disease and Associated Indications - Exceptional Level of First-in-Class Innovation within AD, and Diverse Range of Therapies in Development for Disorders Such as Anxiety and Depression" drug pipelines to their offering.

The report "Frontier Pharma: Alzheimer's Disease and Associated Indications - Exceptional Level of First-in-Class Innovation within AD, and Diverse Range of Therapies in Development for Disorders Such as Anxiety and Depression" focuses on AD alongside four key associated behavioral and psychological indications: anxiety, depression, psychosis and insomnia. These four conditions are highly prevalent in AD and contribute substantially to the disease burden.

The prevalence of AD is escalating rapidly, largely as a result of aging populations. This will amplify the already substantial societal and economic costs of the disease over the coming decades. However, despite this large market opportunity, there are no disease-modifying therapies currently available that are capable of halting, reversing or effectively modifying the course of disease progression. Treatment options are extremely limited and can only temporarily slow the worsening of symptoms (Alzheimer's Association, 2017a; Yiannopoulou and Papageorgiou, 2013). Additionally, many aspects of the disease pathophysiology remain incompletely understood, and these knowledge gaps underlie the poor treatment options currently available to AD patients, and the failed attempts to improve on these therapies in clinical trials.

AD pipeline is large, with 646 products in active development. In addition, the level of first-in-class innovation within the pipeline is exceptionally high - 65.3% of products with a disclosed molecular target have been identified as first-in-class. In comparison, the pipeline for AD-associated indications is smaller and less innovative. There are 272 products in development across the four associated indications, and only 27.7% of those with a disclosed molecular target are first in class. However, the diversity of first-in-class targets identified is greater than that of the AD pipeline.

The deals landscape for AD and AD-associated indications has been fairly active over the past decade. The aggregate deal value for licensing deals reached $13.0 billion, while the aggregate deal value for co-development deals totaled $10.7 billion. Small molecule products and those targeting GPCRs have dominated the landscape in terms of both deal frequency and aggregate value.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Table of Contents



2 Executive Summary



3 The Case for Innovation



4 Clinical and Commercial Landscape



5 Assessment of Pipeline Product Innovation



6 Signaling Network, Disease Causation and Innovation Alignment



7 First-in-Class Target Profiles



8 Strategic Consolidations



9 Appendix



