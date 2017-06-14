Cascade Energy, Inc. Announces Change of Control

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Cascade Energy, Inc. (OTC PINK: CSCE), announces effective June 1, 2017, Simon Yu acquired ownership of the 1,000,000 shares of preferred currently issued and outstanding. This ownership gives him 100,000,000 votes on any subject presented to the shareholders for a vote, and therefore constitutes voting control of the company. Consideration for these shares was the sum of $10,000, which came from Mr. Yu's personal resources.

On the same date, the then-current President and Chairman of the Board nominated Mr. Yu for one of the open positions on the board of directors, which Mr. Yu accepted. Thereafter, Joseph Arcaro, the President and Chairman of the Board, resigned to pursue his own endeavors, but had no disagreement with any of the activities, operations or personnel of the company. Mr. Yu then became the Chairman of the Board and engaged himself as the Chief Executive Officer, President, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary of the Company, to be sure that all of those positions are filled.

Mr. Yu maintains offices at 11835 West Olympic Boulevard in Los Angeles. He is currently serving in all of these capacities without pay or other material compensation. Simon Yu is the Founder of a California base staffing firm that uses technology and education to change the way staffing agencies serve their clients. He has over 15 years of Management experience in Healthcare, and nine of those years were in Sales and Operations for the Healthcare Staffing Industry. Throughout his career, Simon has launched startups in E-commerce, Import/Export, Medical Devices, and Staffing. During his spare time, Simon is a Startup Advisor at the University of Southern California's Business Incubator and an Adjunct Professor of Entrepreneurship at California State University, Los Angeles. Simon graduated from the University of Southern California with an MBA and a Graduate Certificate in Technology Commercialization.

