Technavio analysts forecast the global electron microscope marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005947/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global electron microscope market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global electron microscopemarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The electron microscope market is mainly driven by the technological advances in nanotechnology and semiconductor industry. This is expected to be the main driving factor for the accelerating growth rate during the forecast period as well. The current trend in the market for energy efficiency and conservation, environmental protection, and optimizing the overall operational efficiency in industrial productivity has led to the rise in attention and development of nanotechnology and nanomaterial-based products.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global electron microscope market:

Rising need for root-cause failure analysis

The technological advances in the global semiconductor market and embedded systems have led to the rise in the degree of complexity in manufacturing ICs and printed circuit boards (PCBs). The product failure in terms of strength and other features occurs at the micro or nano level. Consecutively, chip and board manufacturers and designers are developing high-density products that support high-end applications.

Chetan Mohan, a lead computing devices research analyst at Technavio, says, "Finding the root cause of product failure allows firms to work on the identified faults to improve productivity and efficiency. Root-cause failure analysis is used in industries, such as manufacturing and automotive, and in the 3D construction of biological structures such as proteins and viruses

Growth in adoption of nanotechnology across sectors

Nanotechnology is the study of particles that are between one and 100nm in size. It is likely to see immense growth as nanotechnology has augmented novel research applications and materials that have benefited multiple areas of research. Technological advances in the healthcare sector have paved the way for increased demand for sophistication.

"Scanning probe and atomic force microscopes are also commonly used for nanotechnology. Governments and technology firms are investing in the development of nanotechnology because of its wide applications in areas like electronics, biomaterials, microfabrication, and medicine," adds Chetan.

Rise in demand for dual-beam electron microscopes (DBEM)

Focused ion beam (FIB) SEMs have better features than standard SEMs. They use Schottky field emissions that produce high-resolution images at low voltage. FIB SEMs produce less distorted images with higher resolution and better field depth compared with conventional SEMs.

The DBEM was developed using these principles as an advanced version of SEM. The DBEM technology uses two different beams of charged particles, one being the electron beam, which is same as the one used in conventional SEMs, and the other being the ion beam.

Top vendors:

FEI

JEOL

Carl Zeiss

Hitachi High-Technologies

Browse Related Reports:

Global Receipt Printers Market 2017-2021

Global Smart Lock Market 2017-2021

Global Dosimetry Equipment Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like displayssensors, and lighting. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005947/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com