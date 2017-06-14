VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- JR Canada Restaurant Group Ltd. has opened its first two Johnny Rockets of Canada locations in Victoria, British Columbia within just 12 days of each other. The Bay Centre Mall, downtown, opened on May 31st and Hillside Centre Mall opened on June 12th.

The openings signal the beginning of a much bigger national plan. With its head office in Victoria, JR Canada Restaurant Group Ltd. purchased The Johnny Rockets Master Development Rights for Canada in October 2015 with plans to open and operate its locations across Canada in high traffic sites including food courts, street fronts, airports and retail malls in all provinces.

As well, Johnny Rockets is already making a name for itself in the BC market, offering a minimum starting wage of $15 per hour for all team members. As well, subsidized health care insurance is being provided to those who opt-in.

"Johnny Rockets in Canada will set a new standard for the industry by how it treats its team members whereby we'll be paying well above minimum wage," says Lewis Gelmon, President and CEO. "From the very start we wanted to be a company that puts people first in an industry that has a poor reputation with how it treats and pays its workers. We reverse-engineered our business plan to be profitable focusing on paying wages which are nearly 40% higher than the minimum legislated amount in BC, while still remaining competitive in both price and food quality, " says Gelmon.

The next two Johnny Rockets locations are well under construction in Vancouver, opening downtown in August at 755 Nelson Street followed by West Broadway and Oak Street by the Vancouver General Hospital later this Fall.

About JR Canada Restaurant Group Ltd.

JR Canada Restaurant Group Ltd. is the International Master Developer of Johnny Rockets in Canada. Johnny Rockets is an international restaurant chain that offers high quality, innovative menu items including fresh, 100% Canadian beef cooked-to-order hamburgers, chicken, crispy fries and rich, delicious milkshakes. Founded in 1986, Johnny Rockets operates more than 395 locations in 30 countries around the world. For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.ca.

