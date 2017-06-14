Research and Markets - Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & Weatherford

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global drilling waste management market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global drilling waste management market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reuse of treated drilling waste. The waste generated while drilling an oil or a gas well needs to be treated before disposal to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. There are various areas where the treated drilling waste can be used further. Oil-based or synthetic-based muds, which are recovered while drilling can be used again after the initial level of treatment.

One trend in the market is integrated waste management gaining popularity. There has been a rising trend in companies that offer waste disposal services. Some services that they provide include cost-effective transportation, treatment, and disposal of cuttings, solids control, and handling of other residuals.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in oil and gas prices. The continued trend of low crude prices has put additional pressure on oil and gas service providing companies. Most companies have experienced a phase of reduced revenues, which directly impacts the financial aspect of any company. Integrated oil companies were still able to absorb some of the pressure, but pure upstream companies were affected the most.

Key vendors



Baker Hughes

Halliburton

National Oilwell Varco

Schlumberger

Weatherford

Other prominent vendors



Augean

Cubility

Derrick Corporation

GN Solids Control

KOSUN Group

Newalta

Ridgeline Energy Services

Scomi Group

Secure Energy Services

SoilTech

Soli-Bond Waste Processing Services

Specialty Drilling Fluids

STEP Oiltools

Tervita

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by service type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



