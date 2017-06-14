sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Baker Hughes, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Schlumberger & Weatherford

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Drilling Waste Management Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Logo

The global drilling waste management market to grow at a CAGR of 4.05% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global drilling waste management market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is reuse of treated drilling waste. The waste generated while drilling an oil or a gas well needs to be treated before disposal to ensure compliance with environmental regulations. There are various areas where the treated drilling waste can be used further. Oil-based or synthetic-based muds, which are recovered while drilling can be used again after the initial level of treatment.

One trend in the market is integrated waste management gaining popularity. There has been a rising trend in companies that offer waste disposal services. Some services that they provide include cost-effective transportation, treatment, and disposal of cuttings, solids control, and handling of other residuals.


Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuations in oil and gas prices. The continued trend of low crude prices has put additional pressure on oil and gas service providing companies. Most companies have experienced a phase of reduced revenues, which directly impacts the financial aspect of any company. Integrated oil companies were still able to absorb some of the pressure, but pure upstream companies were affected the most.

Key vendors

  • Baker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Schlumberger
  • Weatherford

Other prominent vendors

  • Augean
  • Cubility
  • Derrick Corporation
  • GN Solids Control
  • KOSUN Group
  • Newalta
  • Ridgeline Energy Services
  • Scomi Group
  • Secure Energy Services
  • SoilTech
  • Soli-Bond Waste Processing Services
  • Specialty Drilling Fluids
  • STEP Oiltools
  • Tervita

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by service type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/73twt9/global_drilling

