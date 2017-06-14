EQUITY ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Reminds Investors of Class Action Filed Against Neurotrope, Inc. - NTRP and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a boutique securities firm headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against Neurotrope, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRP) ("Neurotrope" or the "Company") on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between January 7, 2016 and April 28, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The lawsuit is based on whether Neurotrope and its executives violated federal securities law by misleading investors by making false and/or misleading statements regarding the efficacy of its lead product candidate, Bryostatin-1. On May 1, 2017, Neurotrope issued a press release announcing, "positive top-line results" of the pivotal Phase 2b trials of Bryostatin-1, noting "improvement in patients with moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease." However, the underlying trial data contradicts these representations, as the top-line data relating to the 20-microgram dose of Bryostatin-1 failed to produce results that were statistically significant.

In addition, Neurotrope failed to disclose statements regarding the efficacy of the 40-microgram dose regarding its primary and secondary endpoints. When the information was revealed to the public, the value of Neurotrope stock dropped, causing losses to its shareholders.

Mr. Monteverde would like to personally discuss with you how to potentially recover your monetary losses, if incurred during the Class Period.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 17, 2017. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Click here for more information: http://monteverdelaw.com/securities/. It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Monteverde & Associates PC is a boutique class action securities and consumer litigation law firm committed that has recovered millions of dollars and is committed to protecting shareholders and consumers from corporate wrongdoing. Monteverde & Associates PC lawyers have significant experience litigating Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities Class Actions, whereby they protect investors by recovering money and remedying corporate misconduct.

Contact:

Juan E. Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave, Suite 4405

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

jmonteverde@monteverdelaw.com

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2017 Monteverde & Associates PC. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

SOURCE: Monteverde & Associates PC