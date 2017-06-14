

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Aimia Inc. has suspended all of its dividends payments on common and preferred shares following the Air Canada's decision to stop using the company's services.



The previously declared payments that were to be made at the end of this month has also been discontinued.



The Montreal-based company runs Aeroplan and other customer reward programs for various businesses including Air Canada. Last month, Air Canada had announced its decision to stop using Aeroplan and launch its own customer reward program in 2020. The announcement had a negative impact on Aimia shares.



Aimia says a capital impairment test required by the Canada Business Corporations Act prevents it from paying the dividends, even though it has the liquidity to do so.



'Our business continues to perform well and generate strong free cash flow,' executive chairman Robert Brown said in a statement.



The company also announced that it will reduce the size of its board of directors to nine members from 12, with Joanne Ferstman, Alan Rossy and Beth Horowitz to resign as directors.



