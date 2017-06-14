sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 14.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,119 Euro		-0,301
-21,20 %
WKN: A1JX59 ISIN: CA00900Q1037 Ticker-Symbol: GA7 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AIMIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIMIA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIMIA INC
AIMIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIMIA INC1,119-21,20 %