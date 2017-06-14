eLichens unveils its optimized, fast time to deploy and high-resolution platform for analysis and prediction of hyper-local Air Quality for Smart City. eLichens platform is powered by the best in class gas dispersion model and eLichens patented cost effective smart sensors stations network.

eLichens is deploying its Smart City solution in collaboration with Engie (EPA: ENGI). The objective of this deployment is to provide relevant Air Quality services that are both spatial temporal and introduce a set of inputs that favor the decision making for individuals, communities and government agencies in an eco-aware environment.

The deployment of sensors network can be done in progressive way: from few Air Quality stations to hundreds. The system is adaptive as it assimilates sensors data and has an intrinsic continuous loop to improves its accuracy. The model computes real-time hourly concentrations for any/individual pollutants or Air Quality map and forecast and introduces the ability to make scenario for decision making. We offer impact studies like turning street to pedestrian, reducing or increasing speed on roadways and highways, increasing green spaces, optimizing city energy sources (central heating versus individual heating).

The eLichens' know-how and patents extends from the design of stations, sensors and software to the optimization of stations deployment (positions and numbers).

eLichens Smart City Air Quality solution comes with disruptive and patented multi-gas sensors that address both industrial smart home markets.

eLichens will be demonstrating its hyper local air quality platform during Viva Technology, Paris, from June 15th to 17th. To schedule an appointment please contact info@elichens.com.

About eLichens www.elichens.com

Founded in December 2014, eLichens mission is to enable individuals to monitor the quality of their environment which has direct impact on ones health and well being. The company relies on a portfolio of patents, know-how and skills that enable a complete air quality solution (sensors and services) and address both consumer electronics and industrial markets. eLichens has its headquarters in Grenoble, France with offices in Paris, France and in the Silicon Valley California, USA. eLichens is currently conducting Series A fundraising.

