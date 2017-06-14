Smart Home M2M Market in UK to Grow at a CAGR of 23.7% by 2021: Due to High Growth Potential of Home-based Cloud Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Smart Home M2M Market in UK 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The smarthome M2M market in UK to grow at a CAGR of 23.72% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, SmartHome M2M Market in UK 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is integration of pocket drones with personal security features. Pocket-sized drones typically hover at an altitude of 20 feet over the person, and the camera captures every movement of the individual. Drones are very useful to track criminals as they capture crucial information that can be used for identification.
According to the report, one driver in the market is cost savings due to effective monitoring technology. Smart homes are equipped with interactive security systems to provide enhanced security features to the users. Generally, smart homes incorporate different types of automatic systems, such as motion and window sensors, thermostats, light controls, and door lock controls, that receive control signals remotely and act upon them.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is interoperability issues in IoT technology. IoT technology is a complex network of sensors that comprises an enormous amount of unstructured data. However, connected devices with many incompatible systems fail to create a seamless programmability from the sensors in IoT. There is no dedicated and compatible standard where horizontal platforms can operate, be programmable across devices, and communicate with easy management of connected systems.
Key vendors
- British Gas
- Deutsche Telekom
- Honeywell International
- Vodafone
Other prominent vendors
- Bosch
- BT
- Cisco
- Control4
- EE
- Emerson
- GE
- LG
- Panasonic
- Samsung
- Whirlpool
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Five forces analysis
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Decision framework
Part 09: Drivers and challenges
Part 10: Market trends
Part 11: Vendor landscape
Part 12: Key vendor profiles l
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2sp3tn/smart_home_m2m
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716