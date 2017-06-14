Smart Home M2M Market in UK to Grow at a CAGR of 23.7% by 2021: Due to High Growth Potential of Home-based Cloud Solutions - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The smarthome M2M market in UK to grow at a CAGR of 23.72% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, SmartHome M2M Market in UK 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is integration of pocket drones with personal security features. Pocket-sized drones typically hover at an altitude of 20 feet over the person, and the camera captures every movement of the individual. Drones are very useful to track criminals as they capture crucial information that can be used for identification.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost savings due to effective monitoring technology. Smart homes are equipped with interactive security systems to provide enhanced security features to the users. Generally, smart homes incorporate different types of automatic systems, such as motion and window sensors, thermostats, light controls, and door lock controls, that receive control signals remotely and act upon them.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is interoperability issues in IoT technology. IoT technology is a complex network of sensors that comprises an enormous amount of unstructured data. However, connected devices with many incompatible systems fail to create a seamless programmability from the sensors in IoT. There is no dedicated and compatible standard where horizontal platforms can operate, be programmable across devices, and communicate with easy management of connected systems.

Key vendors



British Gas

Deutsche Telekom

Honeywell International

Vodafone



Other prominent vendors



Bosch

BT

Cisco

Control4

EE

Emerson

GE

Google

LG

Panasonic

Samsung

Whirlpool



