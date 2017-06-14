MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/14/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today expanded its support for affordable housing with a new series of credit risk transfer securities backed by Tax-Exempt Loans (TELs) made by state or local housing agencies and secured by affordable rental housing.

The company recently priced approximately $310.5 million in floating-rate ML Certificates that are supported by pools of fixed-rate TELs and taxable loans secured by completed, occupied and stabilized affordable housing properties. The inaugural issuance includes approximately $292 million in ML Certificates (Series ML-01) backed by TELs on 25 properties and approximately $18.5 million in ML Certificates (Series ML-02) backed by taxable subordinate loans on three of the same properties. Both Series of ML Certificates are expected to settle on or about June 29, 2017.

"We are very proud to announce our first securitization backed by Tax-Exempt Loans," said Robert Koontz, Vice President of Multifamily Capital Markets. "Eight years after our first modern K-Deal, Freddie Mac Multifamily continues to expand our securitization series and offload risk to private investors. Most importantly, we are bringing increased liquidity to the affordable housing market, a key focus that is at the heart of our mission."

ML Certificates are designed to create more liquidity for affordable multifamily housing while simultaneously protecting taxpayers from mortgage risk. The proceeds will be used to finance multifamily affordable housing projects.

"Our Tax-Exempt Loan products help keep rental housing affordable for lower-income families and ensure cost-effective financing for tax-exempt multifamily properties," said David Leopold, Vice President for Affordable Housing Production and Investments at Freddie Mac Multifamily. "At a time when affordable housing levels are at a crisis point, this new security will bring additional investment to our Tax-Exempt Loan products, which will allow us to finance even more affordable housing for families across this nation."

ML-01 Certificates Pricing

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Principal / Notional Weighted Amount Average Life Class (mm) (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 mo LIBOR A $292.003 11.52 50 +50 1.66462% $100.0000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X $324.449 12.03 Not Offered ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

ML-02 Certificates Pricing

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Principal / Notional Weighted Amount Average Life Class (mm) (Years) Spread (bps) Coupon Yield Dollar Price ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 mo LIBOR A $18.512 6.82 45 +45 1.61428% $100.0000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- X $20.570 7.47 Not Offered ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Details

Lead Manager and Bookrunners: Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

Co-Managers: Barclays Capital Inc., Jefferies LLC, and Stern Brothers & Co.

The ML-01 Certificates include one senior principal and interest class, which is rated as AAAsf and Aaa(sf) by Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Moody's Investors Service, Inc., respectively. The ML-01 Certificates are issued by FRETE 2017-ML01 Trust (ML-01 Trust) and the Class A and Class X Certificates are guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The ML-01 Trust will also issue Class B Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

The ML-02 Certificates include one senior principal and interest class, which is rated as AAAsf and Aaa(sf) by Fitch Ratings, Inc. and Moody's Investors Service, Inc., respectively. The ML-02 Certificates are issued by FRETE 2017-ML02 Trust (ML-02 Trust) and the Class A and Class X Certificates are guaranteed by Freddie Mac. The ML-02 Trust will also issue Class B, Class R and Class RS Certificates, which will not be guaranteed by Freddie Mac.

Freddie Mac Multifamily is a leading issuer of agency-guaranteed structured multifamily securities. ML-Deals are part of the company's business strategy to transfer a portion of the risk of losses away from taxpayers and to private investors who purchase the unguaranteed subordinate bonds. ML Certificates typically feature a wide range of investor options with stable cash flows and structured credit enhancement.

