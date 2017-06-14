Global Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials Market, 2027 - Applications, Producers, Product Developers and Products - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

"The Global Market for Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials 2010-2027" is the most comprehensive assessment of the opportunities afforded by these remarkable technologies and materials.

We are facing unprecedented global challenges such as the depletion of natural resources and climate change, pollution, scarcity of clean water, providing food and energy to a growing world population and poverty. These problems are directly linked to current technologies for producing energy and manufacturing products.

The exploitation of nanotechnology and nanomaterials is the key development that can significantly address these global problems by changing both the products and the means of their production and addressing pressing market needs in security, communications and electronics.

Contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for nanotechnology and nanomaterials, applications, producers, product developers and products

Assessment of nanomaterials market including production volumes, competitive landscape, commercial prospects, applications, demand by market and region, commercialization timelines, prices and producer profiles.

Examples of successful markets and products.

Analysis of global trends, including historical data from 2010, and projections to 2027.

Exploration of nanomaterials and nanotech-enabled products market structures and value chains.

Collaborations in nanotechnology enabled product development.

Assessment of end user markets for nanotechnology and nanomaterials including market drivers and trends, applications, market opportunity, market challenges and application and product developer profiles.

Unique assessment tools for the nanomaterials market, end user applications, economic impact, addressable markets and market challenges to provide the complete picture of where the real commercial opportunities in nanotechnology and nanomaterials are.

Main application and product opportunities in nanotechnology.

Profiles of all producers, product developers and end users in nanotechnology and nanomaterials.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology

1.1 Nanomaterials Market Rating System

1.2 Commercial Nanotechnology Impact Rating System

1.3 Market Challenges Rating System



2 Introduction

2.1 Aims and objectives of the study

2.2 Market definition

2.3 Categorization



3 Executive Summary



4 Nanomaterials Regulations

4.1 Europe

4.2 United States

4.3 Asia



5 Global Funding And Policy

5.1 United States

5.2 Japan

5.3 China

5.4 South Korea

5.5 Taiwan

5.6 Germany

5.7 European Union



6 Patenting



7 The Global Market For Nanomaterials

7.1 Aluminium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.2 Antimony Tin Oxide Nanoparticles

7.3 Bismuth Oxide Nanoparticles

7.4 Carbon Nanotubes

7.5 Cerium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.6 Cobalt Oxide Nanoparticles

7.7 Copper Oxide Nanoparticles

7.8 Dendrimers

7.9 Fullerenes

7.10 Gold Nanoparticles

7.11 Graphene

7.12 Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

7.13 Magnesium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.14 Manganese Oxide Nanoparticles

7.15 Nanocellulose

7.16 Nanoclays

7.17 Nanodiamonds

7.18 Nanofibers

7.19 Nanosilver

7.20 Nanowires

7.21 Nickel Nanoparticles

7.22 Quantum Dots

7.23 Silicon Oxide Nanoparticles

7.24 Titanium Dioxide Nanoparticles

7.25 Zinc Oxide Nanoparticles

7.26 Zirconium Oxide Nanoparticles

7.27 Other Nanomaterials

7.28 Other 2D Materials



8 Markets For Nanomaterials

8.1 Adhesives

8.2 Aerospace And Aviation

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Batteries

8.5 Biomedicine And Healthcare

8.6 Composites

8.7 Construction, Building Protection And Architectural Exterior Coatings

8.8 Cosmetics And Sunscreens

8.9 Electronics And Photonics

8.10 Filtration And Environmental Remediation

8.11 Food And Agriculture

8.12 Fuel Cells And Hydrogen Storage

8.13 Household Care And Sanitary

8.14 Lighting And UVC

8.15 Lubricants

8.16 Marine

8.17 Oil & Gas Exploration

8.18 Packaging

8.19 Security And Defence

8.20 Sensors

8.21 Solar

8.22 Supercapacitors

8.23 Textiles & Apparel

8.24 Tools & Manufacturing

8.25 3D Printing

8.26 Other Markets



