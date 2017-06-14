

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines has scrapped its plans to cut the legspace between economy seats on some of its new airplanes.



Last month, American Airlines announced its plans to reduce the space between some seats in economy class of its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners by 2 inches. American Airlines intended to add more seats on its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners by cutting down space between seats, also known as pitch.



American Airlines said it dumped the idea to reduce to legspace after receiving negative feedback from both customers and team members.



American Airlines in a statement said 'It is clear that today, airline customers feel increasingly frustrated by their experiences and less valued when they fly.'



