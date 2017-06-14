Technavio's latest report on theglobal hypercar marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005964/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global hypercar market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive manufacturing sector, says, "The automotive industry has seen significant demand for hypercars by racing car manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, Automobili Lamborghini, and Bugatti, which has resulted in growth in volume sales for these extreme machines. In addition, the development of performance enhancing systems and active aerodynamics is further fueling the growth of the global hypercar market

The global hypercar market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 37% owing to the growing demand for high-performance sports cars in the global automotive market. The global automotive industry has evolved over the years with improving economic conditions and developing infrastructure. The growth of the automotive industry is one of the primary indicators of the GDP of a country. Automobiles are no longer considered as a mere mode of transportation; these now act as status symbols, particularly with performance-oriented cars.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

The top three emerging trends driving the global hypercar marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Development of Project ONE by performance division of Mercedes-Benz

The global hypercar market is seeing extensive R&D investments. The growing popularity of such extreme performance cars in the global automotive market has gained the interest of global automakers. Mercedes-Benz has plans to enter the global hypercar market through its high-performance division, Mercedes-AMG, with Project ONE.

"The car will have an electrically-driven front axle with an all-wheel drive system. The integration of these two systems will help the front wheels to be individually driven with selective torque distribution, which is an active torque vectoring technique," according to Siddharth.

Development of all-electric hypercar Dendrobium

The global hypercar market is seeing substantial developments through strategic partnerships among the automakers. The Singaporean firm Vanda Electrics, which primarily focuses on the development of electronic solutions for the automotive industry, recently showcased an all-electric hypercar concept known as the Dendrobium.

The car is being developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering, which is the technology development division of the Williams Group and its Formula 1 team. As technical partner, the engineering division of Williams takes care of the development of the hypercar's powertrain, aerodynamics, and battery management.

Aston Martin and Red Bull developing AM-RB 001 Valkyrie

British luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin and the Austrian Formula 1 racing team Red Bull Racing have collaborated to develop the world's fastest street car under the AM-RB 001 project and have named it Valkyrie. The engineers are giving special attention to the aerodynamics of the car to enhance its speed and operation.

The hypercar is expected to have a 6.5-liter engine with V-12 design configuration, which is being developed by Britain's high-performance engineering company Cosworth. The transmission in the car's powertrain is expected to have a seven-speed paddle shift gearbox to be developed by Britain's engineering firm Ricardo.

The key vendors are as follows:

Automobili Lamborghini

Ferrari

Koenigsegg

Pagani Automobili

Porsche

Browse Related Reports:

Global Straddle Carrier Market 2017-2021

Global Microcars Market 2017-2021

Global Super-Sport Motorcycle Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like automotive electronicsautomotive componentspowertrain. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005964/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com