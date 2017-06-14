

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures rose Wednesday after downbeat U.S. economic data boosted speculation the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates today but refrain from further tightening until year's end.



The Fed's interest rate decision will be announced at 2 pm ET.



August gold settled up $7.30, or 0.6%, at $1,275.90/oz, snapping a 5-session losing skid.



Consumer prices in May were up by 1.9 percent compared to the same month a year ago, a deceleration from the 2.2 percent year-over-year increase seen in April.



'From out of nowhere we have now had three months of unusual weakness in underlying prices, at the same time as the unemployment rate has plummeted below most estimates of its long-run sustainable rate,' said Paul Ashworth, Chief U.S. Economist at Capital Economics. 'That is a dilemma for Fed officials.'



Retail sales in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased in the month of May, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Wednesday.



The Commerce Department said retail sales fell by 0.3 percent in May after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April.



