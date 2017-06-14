Medical Imaging Corp. Announces New Hospital Contract for ER Radiology Diagnosis

LAS VEGAS / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2017 / Medical Imaging Corp. (OTC PINK: MEDD) announced today that its subsidiary, Custom Teleradiology Service ("CTS"), has signed a new client hospital.

CTS signed a contract with a new client hospital to provide teleradiology services. Installation and set-up are now underway and radiology reading will commence in July. Coverage will be specific to seven nights per week for overnight reading.

The contract specializes in emergency after hours CT service. CT's are a high paying modality that will benefit CTS. The contract provides a 60 minute turnaround time for all emergencies and 30 minutes for stroke patients. CT's are critical in diagnosing many patients in the ER.

CTS is a leading supplier and solution for remote rural hospitals and helps to ensure they can provide quality service to their communities. CTS service allows hospitals to offer its patients the ability to provide emergency care on a 24 hour/7 days a week cycle.

About Medical Imaging Corp.

Medical Imaging Corp. ("MEDD") is a provider of comprehensive medical imaging services to patients and client hospitals in the United States and Canada through its four Diagnostic Imaging Centers, and its Teleradiology Services. For more information, please contact us at 887-331-3444 or visit www.medimagingcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control Medical Imaging Corp. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For additional information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Medical Imaging Corp.

Phone: 877-334-3444 | Email: ir@medimagingcorp.com

SOURCE: Medical Imaging Corp.