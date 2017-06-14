Global Virology Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2014-2025 - Increasing Application of Viroloy in Various Therapies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Huge Investments in R & D
- Increasing Application of Viroloy in Various Therapies
- Recent Technological Developments in Virology
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Virology Market, By Diagnosing Test
4.1 Interferons
- Cytokines
4.2 Viral Infection Controlling Methods
- Passive Prophylaxis
- Immunoprophylaxis
- Active Prophylaxis (Vaccines)
4.3 Antiviral Chemotherapy
- Antiviral Agents
- Immunomodulators
- Virucidal Agents
4.4 Diagnosing Test
- Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Viruses
- Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Viruses
- Prions Diagnostic Test
5 Virology Market, By End-User
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centres
- Pharmacies
- Hospitals
- Blood Banks
- Laboratories
6 Virology Market, By Application
- Respiratory Tract Infections
- Urinary Tract Infections
- CNS Infections
- Perinatal Infections
- Sexually Transmitted Diseases
- Skin and Soft Tissue Infections
- GI Tract Infections
- Eye Infections
7 Virology Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Siemens
- Roche
- Novartis International AG
- Merck and Co. Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation
- AstraZeneca AB
- Abivax
- Abbott Laboratories
