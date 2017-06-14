Global Virology Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2014-2025 - Increasing Application of Viroloy in Various Therapies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Virology Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Huge Investments in R & D

Increasing Application of Viroloy in Various Therapies

Recent Technological Developments in Virology

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Virology Market, By Diagnosing Test



4.1 Interferons



Cytokines

4.2 Viral Infection Controlling Methods



Passive Prophylaxis

Immunoprophylaxis

Active Prophylaxis (Vaccines)

4.3 Antiviral Chemotherapy



Antiviral Agents

Immunomodulators

Virucidal Agents

4.4 Diagnosing Test



Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Viruses

Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Viruses

Prions Diagnostic Test

5 Virology Market, By End-User



Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

Pharmacies

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Laboratories

6 Virology Market, By Application



Respiratory Tract Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

CNS Infections

Perinatal Infections

Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Skin and Soft Tissue Infections

GI Tract Infections

Eye Infections

7 Virology Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Siemens

Roche

Novartis International AG

Merck and Co. Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Boehringer Ingelheim Corporation

AstraZeneca AB

Abivax

Abbott Laboratories

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vz2vnr/global_virology





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716