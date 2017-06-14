Washington D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2017) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the agenda for the June 22 meeting of its Investor Advisory Committee. The meeting will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Multipurpose Room at SEC headquarters at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. and is open to the public. The meeting will be webcast live and archived on the committee's website for later viewing.

The committee will hold a discussion in the morning on capital formation for smaller companies and the declining number of initial public offerings. An afternoon session will feature an overview of certain provisions of the Financial CHOICE Act of 2017 relating to the SEC. In addition, the committee will nominate and elect members to open officer positions.

The Investor Advisory Committee was established under Section 911 of the Dodd-Frank Act to advise the SEC on regulatory priorities, the regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, the effectiveness of disclosure, and on initiatives to protect investor interests and to promote investor confidence and the integrity of the securities marketplace. The Dodd-Frank Act authorizes the committee to submit findings and recommendations to the Commission.