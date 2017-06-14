According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global inspection cameras marketis projected to grow to USD 1,436.46 million by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 10% over the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005967/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global inspection cameras market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Inspection Cameras Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The inspection cameras market is part of the surface vision industry. Surface vision is a technology that is used to provide imaging-based automatic inspection as well as analysis of the captured images of an object. Mass production in manufacturing industries is expected to drive the demand for inspection cameras.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Based on the spectrum, the report categorizes the global inspection cameras market into the following segments:

Ultraviolet spectrum

Infrared spectrum

Visible spectrum

Ultraviolet spectrum

"Ultraviolet spectrum inspection cameras are the most popular offering in the global market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. The higher efficiency of ultraviolet inspection cameras is driving their quick growthsays Navin Rajendra, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

There are two ways of using ultraviolet radiation in inspection cameras - reflected ultraviolet and ultraviolet induced fluorescence photography. Reflected ultraviolet is widely used for healthcare, criminology, and theatrical applications. Sunlight is the most abundantly available free UV radiation source and a bright day is rich in ultraviolet radiation.

Infrared spectrum

The global inspection cameras market by infrared spectrum is expected to be worth USD 284.76 million by the end of 2017 and continue to grow quickly over the forecast period. In infrared spectrum inspection cameras, the image sensor used is sensitive to infrared light. An infrared passing filter is usually used to let only the infrared light pass through to the camera and block most of the visible light. The advantage of infrared spectrum cameras over the ultraviolet spectrum cameras is that ultraviolet spectrum inspection cameras require expertise to handle, whereas infrared spectrum inspection cameras are easier to handle.

Visible spectrum

"Visible spectrum inspected cameras occupied more than a quarter of the global market in 2016, and is expected retain its shares over the forecast periodsays Navin.

The wavelength of the visible spectrum ranges from 400 nm to 700 nm. Consumers usually buy full spectrum cameras to capture pictures in all the three light spectrums. However, infrared and ultraviolet spectrum cameras are used for specific applications and cannot be used interchangeably with full spectrum cameras.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

AMETEK

Cognex Corporation

FLIR Systems

Olympus Corporation

Sick

Browse Related Reports:

Global Semiconductor Assembly Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Semiconductor Photolithography Equipment Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like computing devicesdisplays, and embedded systems. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170614005967/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com