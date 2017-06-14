Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global automotive industry. The progression of the healthcare industry towards efficient and cost-effective healthcare solutions has had a huge impact on the medical devices, life sciences, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Global Motorcycle Rear and Front Wheel Lift-up Control (LUC) Market 2017-2021

Motorcycle rear and front wheel LUC is widely considered to be preferred device by sport bike riders. This system provides stability to the motorcycle during acceleration, leaning (cornering) and sudden braking situation.

Motorcycle front and rear wheel Lift-Up Control (LUC) systems are usually provided as an add-on to the currently prevalent and widely adopted Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and Traction Control System (TCS).

Global Automotive Carbon Wheels Market 2017-2021

The carbon wheel technology is the highest level of technology which comes from aerospace industry. The technology being expensive and highly advanced it was initially taken up by hypercar makers like Koenigsegg.

The current invention of one piece carbon wheel by the dry fibre HPRTM technology is the latest advancement for the carbon wheel.

Global Automotive Heated Steering Wheel Market 2017-2021

Automotive heated steering wheels works on the same principal as of an electric blanket. This results in converting electrical energy into heat to be released to the steering wheel and thus provides riding comfort to the customer while travelling long distance and in cold weather conditions.

The rising technology advancement is pushing the customers towards more comfort level in vehicles than before. Additionally, rising mobility is pushing people to spend more time in the vehicle than before.

Global Automotive Roller Tappets Market 2017-2021

Global Motorcycle Start-stop System Market 2017-2021

Global Automotive Connected Car Platform Market 2017-2021

