The market for medical equipment in the US is expected to achieve healthy growth over the next few years, and is set to reach a projected value of USD 173 billion by 2019. Though the market is primarily dominated by large players, small- and medium-sized companies can also thrive in this market and take up a considerable portion of the market share.

Baxter Baxter offers products used in the delivery of fluids and drugs to patients, including IV and other sterile solution and administration sets, IV nutrition products, infusion pumps, and inhalation anesthetics. The company is based in Deerfield, Illinois, and was incorporated in 1966.

Hill-Rom Holdings: Hill-Rom Holdings has partnered with health care providers in more than 100 countries and provides patient care solutions for five core areas, which are Advancing Mobility, Wound Care and Prevention, Patient Monitoring and Diagnostics, Surgical Safety and Efficiency, and Respiratory Health.

LifeIMAGEThe company offers medical imaging equipment and solutions for cardiology, neurology, oncology, mammography, pediatrics, and trauma applications; it also offers solutions for telestroke services.

Stryker Corporation Stryker offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling and emergency medical equipment; and neurosurgical, neurovascular and spinal devices. This Fortune 500 company is headquartered in Michigan.

Invacare Corp.Invacare employs over 5,000 associates and markets its products in 80 countries around the world. It is a world leader in home and long-term care medical equipment, including wheelchairs, seating and positioning systems, walkers, beds, and respiratory devices.

