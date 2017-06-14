Global Speech Recognition for Consumer Electronics Market to Grow at a CAGR of 28% by 2021 - Speech Recognition Software Turning into Personal Assistants - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 14, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Speech Recognition for Consumer Electronics Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global speech recognition for consumer electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 28.25% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Speech Recognition for Consumer Electronics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is speech recognition software turning into personal assistants. Google Now is more than just a speech-based search engine. It not only provides useful information that we request for but also learns the user behavior over time.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing stringency in road safety regulations. With the rise in the number of road accidents worldwide, regulations have been enforced in many countries to prevent the use of mobile devices while driving. This has paved the way for safer means of interaction with mobile devices such as voice recognition. Countries, such as Australia, the Philippines, the UK, the US, India, and Chile, have imposed strict restrictions on mobile use on the road.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is using speech recognition in public places. Speech recognition comes as a convenience feature in consumer electronics, and users get a faster interactive option for communicating with their devices. However, speech recognition has its own drawbacks when used in public places. Users find it inconvenient to speak or give commands to their phones, tablets, and smart watches, in public places.

Key vendors



Apple

Google

Microsoft

Nuance Communications



