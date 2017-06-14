

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate for the third time in three months despite signs the U.S. economy has cooled off in 2017.



The Federal Open Market Commitee voted to raise fed funds to between 1% and 1.25% and will start 'gradual' shrinking of its $4.5 trillion balance sheet 'this year.'



The Fed, tasked with promoting full employment and healthy inflation, was forced to deal with an unusual dilemma -- the unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest in 16 years, but inflation has weakened below the Fed's 2 percent target rate.



Their so-called 'dot plot' shows one more rate hike in 2017 and three more in 2018, but the Fed's accompanying statement offered little indication they plan to raise interest rates again this summer.



Policy makers say they are 'monitoring developments closely,' meaning they are likely wait for comfirmation that recent economic weakness is 'transitory.'



'Information received since the Federal Open Market Committee met in May indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen and that economic activity has been rising moderately so far this year,' the Fed said.



However, in a nod to May's lackluster jobs report, the statement noted 'Job gains have moderated but have been solid, on average, since the beginning of the year.' Also, U.S. retail sales in May were the weakest in 16 months, data showed this morning.



Meanwhile, the rate of inflation over the past 12 months has slowed to 1.9% in May from 2.7% just in February.



Still, the Fed expects to begin implementing a balance sheet normalization program this year, provided that the economy evolves broadly as anticipated.



The vote to hike interest rates was 9-1. Voting against the action was Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari, who preferred at this meeting to maintain the existing target range for the federal funds rate.



