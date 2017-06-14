BOISE, ID--(Marketwired - June 14, 2017) - Mountain America Credit Union is inviting all families to come and enjoy Meridian Dairy Days at Storey Park and Meridian Speedway in Meridian from June 22-25, 2017. Activities will begin with a pancake feed, Old Macdonald's Farm, and carnival rides opening at 4:00 p.m. Thursday, June 22, and ending with the Meridian Speedway CWI Races at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2017.

Friday has a multitude of events scheduled, including the National Guard rock wall, the Meridian Pool Bash from 3:00-5:00 p.m., the Real Dairy Parade at 6:45 p.m., and a free fireworks show at Meridian Speedway at 10:30p.m. Saturday activity highlights include a fun run, cattle and goat show, art festival in Storey Park, and more. Food vendors will be on site throughout the days Friday and Saturday.

"Idaho is such a great place to live because of the people within the communities we serve," says Vice President of Branches for Idaho, Tim Toy. "That's why we're excited to support the long-held family-friendly celebration of Dairy Days. It has become a tradition for so many families to enjoy, and we are proud to help it continue to grow year after year."

For carnival ticket pre-sale locations, activity schedules, and more information about Dairy Days, visit www.dairydays.org.

